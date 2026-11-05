🏭 Oxford, MA Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Oxford’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid hands-on roles and steady hours. If you like building, fixing, or running machines, these are worth a look.

Employer: Ally Leasing LLC (for HAVN Extracts / Stingers Brand via Innovative Personnel Services)

Ally Leasing LLC (for via Innovative Personnel Services) Location: North Oxford, MA (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Pay: From $18.00/hour

Help make and package cannabis prerolls in a clean, fast-paced production setting. You’ll run machines, fill, label, and pack products, with benefits like health, dental, vision, 401(k), paid time off, and life insurance. Must be 21+ and able to pass a background check.

Employer: Wastequip

Location: North Oxford, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.00/hour

Build and kit parts, move materials, and get products ready to ship for a major waste-equipment maker. Day shift 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM, with a big benefits package including medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, disability, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: IPG Photonics Corporation

Location: Oxford, MA

Type: Full-time (regular US employee)

Full-time (regular US employee) Pay: $19.59 – $25.96/hour (MA range)

Hands-on role building and testing high-tech laser and optical components in a cleanroom setting. Ideal if you have 3–5 years in optics, electronics, or similar, and are comfortable with microscopes, soldering, and precision assembly. Strong benefits, including medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, ESPP, paid vacation/sick time, and 12 paid holidays.

If something here fits your skills, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.