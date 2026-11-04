📣 Oxford, CT Sales & Marketing: Multiple Roles Up to $120K+

Oxford’s sales scene is busy right now, with options for both seasoned pros and recent grads. If you’re local and ready to grow your career, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Fox Pest Control / Rollins, Inc.

Fox Pest Control / Location: Oxford, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000–$120,000+ (salary + uncapped commission)

Grow commercial and some residential accounts for a fast-growing pest control brand. This is a field sales role with lead generation, account management, and strong earning potential, plus benefits like health insurance, 401(k) match, PTO, and paid training.

Employer: RBC Bearings

Location: Oxford, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $45,000–$65,000 (CT range)

Entry-level/early-career role with a structured rotational program across engineering, product, and sales. Good fit if you’re a recent grad who wants to break into aerospace or industrial sales with hands-on training and solid benefits.

If something here feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail, and it might be a better fit than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.