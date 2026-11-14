Oxford’s food scene is busy, and fast-food spots are hiring leaders who can keep things moving with a smile. If you’ve got some restaurant or retail experience, these roles could be a quick step up.

Employer: Arby’s

Arby’s Location: Oxford, AL

Type: Part-time (Shift Manager)

(Shift Manager) Salary: Not listed

Help run the restaurant day-to-day, support the team, and keep each shift running smooth. Perks include weekly pay, flexible schedule, meal and family discounts, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), paid time off, and ongoing training with room to grow.

If something here looks close, go ahead and apply—you can always decide later. The sooner you get your name in, the better your chances.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.