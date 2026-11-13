Oxford’s hospitality scene is busy right now, with hotels and coffee shops looking for friendly people who like fast-paced work. If you enjoy helping guests and working on a team, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: ZMC Hotels

ZMC Hotels Location: Oxford, AL

Type: Full-time (8-hour shifts; this posting is for 3pm–11pm)

(8-hour shifts; this posting is for 3pm–11pm) Pay: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid time off, hotel discounts, bonuses, DailyPay, $250 referral bonus

This is a front-desk role focused on check-ins, guest questions, and keeping things running smoothly during busy evening hours. Good fit if you’re organized, love talking with people, and want solid benefits plus hotel discounts.

Employer: ZMC Hotels

ZMC Hotels Location: Oxford, AL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid time off, hotel discounts, monthly bonus opportunities, DailyPay

Lead the front desk team, handle scheduling, reservations, and work closely with other departments. Great for someone with guest service experience who’s ready to step into a leadership role.

Employer: ZMC Hotels

ZMC Hotels Location: Oxford, AL

Type: Full-time (early morning shift starting around 5am)

(early morning shift starting around 5am) Pay: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid time off, hotel discounts, $250 referral bonus, DailyPay

You’ll prep and restock breakfast, greet guests, and keep the area clean once breakfast ends. Ideal if you’re a morning person who likes a set routine and lots of guest interaction.

Employer: Dutch Bros Coffee

Dutch Bros Coffee Location: Oxford, AL

Type: Part-time

Pay: $10.00/hr base + average of $7.25/hr in tips (actual tips vary)

(actual tips vary) Benefits/Perks: Competitive pay with tips, free drinks & food on shift, Dutch Bros swag, training and growth opportunities, possible tuition reimbursement

High-energy coffee job where you’re on your feet, making drinks, and chatting with customers in a fast-paced drive-thru style setting. Good if you like loud, fun shifts, don’t mind the weather, and want room to grow with the company.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good hospitality roles tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.