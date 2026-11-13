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Oxford
📅 Festival of Lights Opening Night at Choccolocco Park
8 days ago
📅 Festival of Lights Opening Night at Choccolocco Park
Kick off the holiday season at Oxford’s Festival of Lights Opening Night on Friday, November 20, 2026, from 5:00pm–10:00pm at Choccolocco Park, 954 Leon Smith Parkway, Oxford, AL 36203.
Enjoy a drive-through Christmas lights show, then spend the evening in Santa’s Village with:
- Photos with Santa
- Frosty’s Playground
- Skating
- Inflatables
- Food vendors
- The return of snow tubing
Key details:
- Drive-through admission is charged per vehicle.
- Santa’s Village is free to enter.
- Wristbands for major attractions are sold at the entrance to Santa’s Village.
- Santa’s Village is cashless – bring a debit or credit card, or swap cash for a Santa Bucks card at the entrance.
- Drive-through tickets can be purchased online.
More Info: Festival of Lights Opening Night | City of Oxford
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