📅 Festival of Lights Opening Night at Choccolocco Park

Kick off the holiday season at Oxford’s Festival of Lights Opening Night on Friday, November 20, 2026, from 5:00pm–10:00pm at Choccolocco Park, 954 Leon Smith Parkway, Oxford, AL 36203.

Enjoy a drive-through Christmas lights show, then spend the evening in Santa’s Village with:

Photos with Santa

Frosty’s Playground

Skating

Inflatables

Food vendors

The return of snow tubing

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