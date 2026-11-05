🛒 Oxford, AL Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Oxford’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you want full-time stability or a flexible side job. Here are a few customer-facing roles hiring locally.

Employer: Coca-Cola Bottling Company UNITED, Inc.

Coca-Cola Bottling Company UNITED, Inc. Location: Oxford, AL

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri)

(Mon–Fri) Salary: From $44,665/year

Build and stock displays in local stores, keep Coca-Cola products looking sharp, and work closely with sales and delivery teams. This role is active and physical (lifting up to 50 lbs, lots of walking/standing) and comes with strong benefits, paid time off, and room to grow.

Employer: Skechers

Location: Oxford, AL

Type: Part-time

Pay: $13.50/hour

Help customers find the right shoes, run the register, and keep the store looking good. This is a flexible, entry-level retail job with store discounts, on-the-job training, and potential to grow within a global brand.

Employer: Hutch touch 2 LLC

Location: Oxford, AL (1825 US Highway 78 East, near Lowe’s)

Type: Full-time or Part-time (Mon–Fri, 9–5)

Pay: $12–$14/hour (starts at $12, increases to $14 after about a month of training)

Greet customers, check them in, give price quotes, and handle scheduling. No experience is required (just good people skills and a dependable vehicle). Walk in with a resume for a faster interview—they ask that you do not call about the job.

If something here fits your schedule and pay needs, apply soon and don’t be shy about walking in or following up online.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.