Owosso has some very sweet cats waiting patiently for a cozy home of their own. All of these kitties are at Shiawassee Humane Society and are looking for someone to love.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream/Ivory

Cream/Ivory Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Shiawassee Humane Society

Phone: (989) 723-4262

Runa is a lovely cream-colored adult cat with a soft, short coat. She’s waiting at the shelter for a calm, caring home where she can settle in and feel safe.

👉 Meet Runa and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Shiawassee Humane Society

Phone: (989) 723-4262

Buddy is adventurous and fun-loving, with a beautiful long black coat. He enjoys having space to roam and toys to chase. He’s friendly, has lived with other cats, and loves to be a playful, affectionate tag‑along companion.

👉 Meet Buddy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black/White

Black/White Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Shiawassee Humane Society

Phone: (989) 723-4262

Rocket is a striking black-and-white adult kitty with a short coat. She’s ready for a stable home where she can relax and bond with her new family.

👉 Meet Rocket and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Havana Brown

Havana Brown Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black/White

Black/White Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Shiawassee Humane Society

Phone: (989) 723-4262

Rocco is a handsome adult male with Havana Brown looks and black-and-white coloring. He’s waiting at the shelter for someone who will give him a safe, loving place to call home.

👉 Meet Rocco and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair mix

Domestic Shorthair mix Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Female

Female Color: Black/White

Black/White Adoption fee: $25 (senior cat special)

(senior cat special) Shelter: Shiawassee Humane Society

Phone: (989) 723-4262

Tomato is a sweet senior girl with a black-and-white coat. With her lower $25 adoption fee, she’s a wonderful choice for someone who wants to give an older cat a soft place to land.

👉 Meet Tomato and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Owosso, MI, please consider visiting Shiawassee Humane Society or calling (989) 723-4262 to ask about these cats. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.