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🐱 Gentle Owosso Cats Ready for Adoption Into Loving Homes
Owosso has some very sweet cats waiting patiently for a cozy home of their own. All of these kitties are at Shiawassee Humane Society and are looking for someone to love.
Runa
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Cream/Ivory
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Shiawassee Humane Society
- Phone: (989) 723-4262
Runa is a lovely cream-colored adult cat with a soft, short coat. She’s waiting at the shelter for a calm, caring home where she can settle in and feel safe.
👉 Meet Runa and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Buddy
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Shiawassee Humane Society
- Phone: (989) 723-4262
Buddy is adventurous and fun-loving, with a beautiful long black coat. He enjoys having space to roam and toys to chase. He’s friendly, has lived with other cats, and loves to be a playful, affectionate tag‑along companion.
👉 Meet Buddy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Rocket
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black/White
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Shiawassee Humane Society
- Phone: (989) 723-4262
Rocket is a striking black-and-white adult kitty with a short coat. She’s ready for a stable home where she can relax and bond with her new family.
👉 Meet Rocket and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Rocco
- Breed: Havana Brown
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black/White
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Shiawassee Humane Society
- Phone: (989) 723-4262
Rocco is a handsome adult male with Havana Brown looks and black-and-white coloring. He’s waiting at the shelter for someone who will give him a safe, loving place to call home.
👉 Meet Rocco and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tomato
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair mix
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black/White
- Adoption fee: $25 (senior cat special)
- Shelter: Shiawassee Humane Society
- Phone: (989) 723-4262
Tomato is a sweet senior girl with a black-and-white coat. With her lower $25 adoption fee, she’s a wonderful choice for someone who wants to give an older cat a soft place to land.
👉 Meet Tomato and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Owosso, MI, please consider visiting Shiawassee Humane Society or calling (989) 723-4262 to ask about these cats. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.