Owings Mills has a nice mix of clinical and office-based healthcare roles right now. Good options here if you want strong benefits, steady hours, and room to grow.

Employer: Heartland Dental (McDonogh Dental Care)

Heartland Dental (McDonogh Dental Care) Location: Owings Mills, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base with uncapped earning potential (exact amount not listed)

Lead a busy, modern practice with full clinical autonomy, on-site specialists, and a 30-person support team. Great fit if you want advanced CE, mentorship, and programs like the Doctor Mastery Program (FAGD) plus stock options, PTO, and full benefits.

Employer: Chesapeake Urology

Location: Owings Mills, MD (with travel to nearby sites up to 2x/week)

(with travel to nearby sites up to 2x/week) Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.00 – $28.00 per hour

Hands-on role doing urodynamics testing, vitals, catheter care, and lab work in a busy urology practice. Comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, tuition reimbursement, and mostly daytime hours so you can keep evenings and weekends free.

Employer: OneOncology

Location: Owings Mills, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Great for someone who knows prior auth and wants to step into a lead/trainer role. You’ll mentor new hires, coordinate training, and still handle authorization work, all in a mission-driven cancer care organization.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.