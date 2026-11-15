There are some nice free items up for grabs in Owings Mills right now. If you’re nearby, these could be handy for your home, storage, or craft projects.

Item: Brown round ottoman

Condition: Comfortable brown fabric, good for living room or patio

Location: Winterset Single Families, off Dark Star Way, Owings Mills, MD 21117

Source: nextdoor.com

This brown fabric round ottoman is great as a footrest or extra seating. The poster notes it’s comfortable and suitable for indoor or outdoor use on a covered patio. First come, first served pickup in the Winterset Single Families neighborhood near Dark Star Way.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Large Styrofoam sheets (two bags)

Condition: Not specified; suitable for reuse

Location: Winterset Single Families, Owings Mills, MD

Source: nextdoor.com

Two bags of large Styrofoam sheets, ideal if you’re packing fragile items or doing craft projects or school displays. Pickup is in the Winterset Single Families neighborhood in Owings Mills. Check the listing for exact pickup details and any porch pickup instructions.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Assorted free garage sale items

Includes: Poster, storage boxes, decor, and other household items

Location: 9602 Fable Dr, Owings Mills, MD (items on the yellow tablecloth on the driveway)

Source: nextdoor.com

The neighbor has set out a yellow tablecloth on the driveway, and everything on that table is free. You’ll find a mix of household items, including a poster, storage boxes, and decor pieces. This is first come, first served, so it’s worth stopping by soon if you’re close to Fable Dr.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Owings Mills tend to go quickly, so if something here looks useful, check the listing and plan your pickup soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.