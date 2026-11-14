Owings Mills has some strong finance and accounting roles right now, especially if you’ve got real estate or tax experience. Here are several solid options worth a look.

Employer: EisnerAmper

EisnerAmper Location: Owings Mills, MD (Outsourced Services practice)

(Outsourced Services practice) Type: Full-time

Salary: For IL/MN: $175,000–$325,000 (other locations vary by market)

Senior, client-facing CFO role supporting real estate private equity funds. You’ll advise fund sponsors on capital strategy, fund structuring, and major deals while leading fund accounting, reporting, and governance. Ideal if you have 15+ years in finance/accounting with deep real estate fund experience and want a high-impact advisory position.

Employer: EisnerAmper

EisnerAmper Location: Owings Mills, MD (National Tax Office)

(National Tax Office) Type: Full-time

Salary: For IL/MN: $100,000–$150,000 (other locations vary by market)

Federal tax consulting role focused on M&A tax structuring, research, and training. You’ll handle complex federal income tax issues, draft memos and alerts, and support firm-wide trainings. Great fit if you have 3+ years federal tax experience, a J.D., and enjoy deep technical research and writing.

Employer: LHH (recruitment agency for local company)

(recruitment agency for local company) Location: Owings Mills, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000–$100,000, depending on experience

Hands-on accounting role supporting property management. You’ll prepare property financials, manage AP/AR, reconcile accounts, help with budgets and forecasts, and work closely with property managers. Good match if you have 3+ years of property accounting and strong Excel skills.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full description, and get an application in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.