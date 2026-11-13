Owings Mills has a nice mix of retail and financial service roles right now, from big-box management to entry-level finance and thrift store work.

Here are a few solid options if you like helping customers and staying busy on the job.

Employer: Dollar Tree Stores

Dollar Tree Stores Location: 11120 Reisterstown Rd, Owings Mills, MD 21117

Type: Full-time

Salary: $46,995.52 – $59,001.28/year + quarterly bonus potential

Lead a busy discount store while you learn the ropes of full store management. You’ll hire and train staff, run daily operations, keep the store looking sharp, and help drive profit, with solid benefits and performance-based bonuses.

Employer: T. Rowe Price

T. Rowe Price Location: Owings Mills, MD

Type: Full-time (hybrid after training)

Salary: $50,000/year + bonus eligibility, overtime eligible

Entry-level client support role with a major investment firm, ideal if you’re good on the phone and curious about finance. You’ll handle inbound calls, answer account questions, and guide clients on digital tools, with structured training and strong benefits.

Employer: Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake, Inc.

Location: Owings Mills Retail Store, Owings Mills, MD

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.00/hour

Hands-on store role where every shift supports a community mission. You’ll help donors, run the register, sort and price items, and keep the sales floor organized, with weekend shifts required and plenty of variety in your day.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—similar roles often pop up with the same employers.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.