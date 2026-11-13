Owings Mills has some very special cats hoping for a safe, loving home. All of these kitties are adoptable through a local rescue and are waiting for someone like you.

Status: Adoptable kitten, bonded pair with Buttercup (must be adopted together)

Adoptable kitten, (must be adopted together) Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $125 (check with rescue if there is a pair discount)

(check with rescue if there is a pair discount) Shelter: The Feline Rescue Association

Location: Owings Mills, MD

Inigo is a young black kitten who does everything with his best friend, Buttercup. Because they are bonded, they should go to the same home so they can stay together.

For more info about Inigo and his needs, please contact The Feline Rescue Association at the number listed on their Adopt-a-Pet page.

👉 Meet Inigo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable kitten, bonded pair with Inigo (must be adopted together)

Adoptable kitten, (must be adopted together) Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $125 (ask the rescue about total fee for the pair)

(ask the rescue about total fee for the pair) Shelter: The Feline Rescue Association

Location: Owings Mills, MD

Buttercup is a brown tabby baby who is closely bonded to Inigo. They are looking for a home where they can grow up together and keep each other company.

To learn more about Buttercup and her bonded buddy Inigo, reach out to The Feline Rescue Association using the contact info on her listing.

👉 Meet Buttercup and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable adult cat

Adoptable adult cat Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Color: Gray/blue

Gray/blue Adoption fee: $90

Shelter: The Feline Rescue Association

Location: Owings Mills, MD

Fritz is a handsome gray/blue adult cat looking for a calm, loving home to call his own. Adult cats often settle in quickly and are a great choice if you want a more predictable personality and routine.

For details about Fritz’s temperament, health, and compatibility with other pets, please contact The Feline Rescue Association through his Adopt-a-Pet page.

👉 Meet Fritz and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Owings Mills, MD, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful cats—especially bonded pair Inigo and Buttercup, who need to stay together. Even if you can’t adopt, sharing their links can help them find their forever families.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.