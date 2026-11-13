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🐱 Sweet Owings Mills Cats Ready for Adoption and Love
Owings Mills has some very special cats hoping for a safe, loving home. All of these kitties are adoptable through a local rescue and are waiting for someone like you.
Inigo (bonded to Buttercup)
- Status: Adoptable kitten, bonded pair with Buttercup (must be adopted together)
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption fee: $125 (check with rescue if there is a pair discount)
- Shelter: The Feline Rescue Association
- Location: Owings Mills, MD
Inigo is a young black kitten who does everything with his best friend, Buttercup. Because they are bonded, they should go to the same home so they can stay together.
For more info about Inigo and his needs, please contact The Feline Rescue Association at the number listed on their Adopt-a-Pet page.
👉 Meet Inigo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Buttercup (bonded to Inigo)
- Status: Adoptable kitten, bonded pair with Inigo (must be adopted together)
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $125 (ask the rescue about total fee for the pair)
- Shelter: The Feline Rescue Association
- Location: Owings Mills, MD
Buttercup is a brown tabby baby who is closely bonded to Inigo. They are looking for a home where they can grow up together and keep each other company.
To learn more about Buttercup and her bonded buddy Inigo, reach out to The Feline Rescue Association using the contact info on her listing.
👉 Meet Buttercup and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Fritz
- Status: Adoptable adult cat
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/blue
- Adoption fee: $90
- Shelter: The Feline Rescue Association
- Location: Owings Mills, MD
Fritz is a handsome gray/blue adult cat looking for a calm, loving home to call his own. Adult cats often settle in quickly and are a great choice if you want a more predictable personality and routine.
For details about Fritz’s temperament, health, and compatibility with other pets, please contact The Feline Rescue Association through his Adopt-a-Pet page.
👉 Meet Fritz and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Owings Mills, MD, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful cats—especially bonded pair Inigo and Buttercup, who need to stay together. Even if you can’t adopt, sharing their links can help them find their forever families.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.