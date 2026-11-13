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🏥 Owings Mills Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
Owings Mills has a nice mix of hands-on and lab-based healthcare roles right now. If you like helping patients—whether face-to-face or behind the scenes—these are worth a look.
Technician
- Employer: National Seating & Mobility
- Location: Owings Mills, MD
- Type: Full-time, day shift, Monday–Friday, 8-hour shifts
- Salary: Competitive pay (not listed)
Support patients who need wheelchairs and other mobility equipment. You’ll assemble and repair gear, respond to service calls in the field, and help with deliveries and fittings. Comes with PTO, paid holidays, health/dental/vision, life insurance, 401(k) match, and tuition assistance.
Medical Laboratory Technician – Evening Shift (3pm–11pm)
- Employer: Diamond Medical Laboratories
- Location: Owings Mills, MD
- Type: Full-time, evening shift (3pm–11pm)
- Salary: Not listed
Run clinical lab tests, handle specimens, and report critical results to nurses and facility staff. Great fit if you have a Bachelor’s in a related science or MLT/MT training, meet federal/state testing requirements, and like working independently.
Pharmacy Technician, Patient Services Representative
- Employer: MedPlus Infusion Pharmacy
- Location: Owings Mills, MD
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Salary: $23.00–$28.00 per hour
Blend licensed pharmacy technician work with patient support for home infusion. You’ll handle refills, coordinate deliveries, and be a key contact for patients, caregivers, and nurses. Includes 401(k), health, dental, vision, and paid time off.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, growth, and training.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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