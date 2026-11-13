Owings Mills has a nice mix of hands-on and lab-based healthcare roles right now. If you like helping patients—whether face-to-face or behind the scenes—these are worth a look.

Employer: National Seating & Mobility

National Seating & Mobility Location: Owings Mills, MD

Type: Full-time , day shift, Monday–Friday , 8-hour shifts

, day shift, , 8-hour shifts Salary: Competitive pay (not listed)

Support patients who need wheelchairs and other mobility equipment. You’ll assemble and repair gear, respond to service calls in the field, and help with deliveries and fittings. Comes with PTO, paid holidays, health/dental/vision, life insurance, 401(k) match, and tuition assistance.

Employer: Diamond Medical Laboratories

Diamond Medical Laboratories Location: Owings Mills, MD

Type: Full-time , evening shift (3pm–11pm)

, evening shift (3pm–11pm) Salary: Not listed

Run clinical lab tests, handle specimens, and report critical results to nurses and facility staff. Great fit if you have a Bachelor’s in a related science or MLT/MT training, meet federal/state testing requirements, and like working independently.

Employer: MedPlus Infusion Pharmacy

MedPlus Infusion Pharmacy Location: Owings Mills, MD

Type: Full-time , in-person

, in-person Salary: $23.00–$28.00 per hour

Blend licensed pharmacy technician work with patient support for home infusion. You’ll handle refills, coordinate deliveries, and be a key contact for patients, caregivers, and nurses. Includes 401(k), health, dental, vision, and paid time off.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, growth, and training.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.