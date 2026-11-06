🏥 Owings Mills Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings & $70K+ Pay

Owings Mills has a nice mix of hands-on patient care and behind-the-scenes healthcare roles right now. Good options here if you want either direct clinical work or a steady healthcare office job.

Employer: Optum / VNA of Maryland (part of LHC Group)

Optum / VNA of Maryland (part of LHC Group) Location: Owings Mills, MD

Type: Internship (Home Health Registered Nurse)

Internship (Home Health Registered Nurse) Pay: $79,222 – $118,833/year (about $38.09 – $57.13/hour)

Home health RN role where you care for patients in their homes, manage care plans, and supervise aides and LPNs. Strong fit if you like autonomy, one-on-one patient time, and want a $5,000 sign-on bonus with a large, stable health system.

Employer: LifeBridge Health

Location: Owings Mills, MD (based at Carroll Hospital with travel to other LifeBridge sites)

(based at Carroll Hospital with travel to other LifeBridge sites) Type: Other (Full-time, non-clinical)

Other (Full-time, non-clinical) Pay: $18.67 – $33.17/hour, based on experience

Help uninsured and underinsured patients apply for Maryland Medicaid and financial assistance, and work closely with the Maryland Department of Health. Good for someone with 3+ years Medicaid experience who likes paperwork, problem-solving, and advocating for patients behind the scenes.

Employer: Fusion Medical Staffing – Therapy

Location: Facility in Owings Mills, MD

Facility in Type: Travel , 13-week assignment, 40 hrs/week , day shift

, 13-week assignment, , day shift Pay: About $2,012 per week (plus tax-free stipends, per listing)

13-week travel PT contract with day shifts and full benefits starting day one. Great if you want strong weekly pay, variety in your caseload, and support from a dedicated travel recruiter team.

Employer: ALCO Pharmacy

Location: Owings Mills, MD (in person)

Type: Full-time , 5 days/week

, 5 days/week Pay: $23.50 – $30.00/hour, about 40 hours/week

Pharmacy technician role focused on order entry, phone support, and billing follow-up for long-term care clients. Ideal if you have a Maryland Pharmacy Technician license, at least a year of pharmacy experience, and like a steady office-style schedule with benefits.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—healthcare employers often have similar roles opening all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.