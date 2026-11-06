🍽️ Several Hospitality Jobs in Owings Mills with Crescent Hotels

Owings Mills hospitality is buzzing right now, especially around the Marriott Owings Mills Metro Centre. If you like fast-paced, guest-focused work, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Crescent Hotels & Resorts

Crescent Hotels & Resorts Location: Owings Mills, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00 per hour (posting also mentions $15; $16 appears in the main pay line)

You’ll keep guest rooms clean, stocked, and welcoming to Marriott standards. This role comes with medical, dental, vision, paid time off, 401(k), and hotel discounts, plus training and growth in a big-name hotel.

Employer: Crescent Hotels & Resorts

Crescent Hotels & Resorts Location: Owings Mills, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.50 per hour (plus gratuities, per posting)

Lead banquet events from start to finish, guiding servers and working closely with the kitchen to deliver smooth, memorable functions. Good fit if you have prior banquet or leadership experience and like high-energy event days, nights, and weekends.

Employer: Crescent Hotels & Resorts

Crescent Hotels & Resorts Location: Owings Mills, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Help run a AAA 4 Diamond restaurant, supervising servers and floor operations and stepping in when the manager is out. Ideal if you have at least 1 year of upscale restaurant supervisor experience and want a leadership role in a high-end setting.

If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the full details, and apply soon so your resume is near the top of the pile.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.