📣 Owings Mills Sales & Marketing Roles with Multiple $45K–$95K+ Paths

Owings Mills has a nice mix of sales and marketing roles right now, from bank branch sales to proposal work and retail brand gigs. If you like talking with people and hitting goals, these are worth a look.

Employer: GFT

GFT Location: Owings Mills, MD (plus other Mid-Atlantic offices)

(plus other Mid-Atlantic offices) Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000 – $95,000, plus incentive pay

Lead complex proposals and capture planning for an AEC firm’s GIS teams, working closely with technical experts and marketing. This role is great if you have 5+ years of proposal experience and want remote work, strong benefits, and chances to mentor junior staff and shape BD processes.

Employer: Infinity by Marvin

Infinity by Marvin Location: Owings Mills, MD

Type: Part-time

Compensation: $20/hour base with unlimited bonuses; typical $25–$35+ per hour

Chat with shoppers at Costco and retail events, spark interest in premium windows and doors, and book in-home consultations—no cold calling or hard selling. Flexible schedules, paid training, and clear paths into sales and leadership make this ideal if you’re outgoing and want performance-based pay.

Employer: PNC

Location: Owings Mills, MD

Type: Full-time, in-office

Base Salary: $45,375 – $75,625, plus incentives

Grow and support a branch customer base through proactive sales conversations, lobby engagement, and tech-based banking solutions. This role fits someone with about 3+ years of experience who enjoys building relationships, cross-selling banking products, and earning incentive pay on top of a solid benefits package.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and similar roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.