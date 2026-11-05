🍽️ Several Owings Mills Food & Hospitality Jobs, Up to $26/hr

Owings Mills has some solid food and hospitality openings right now, from first jobs to management roles. If you like fast-paced work and helping people, these are worth a look.

Employer: Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme Location: Owings Mills, MD

Type: Temporary / Seasonal

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level, no experience needed. You’ll take orders, handle payments, restock, and keep the shop clean while serving fresh doughnuts. Weekly pay and a fun, fast-paced team vibe make this a good short-term gig, especially if you have open availability and are at least 16.

Employer: Wegmans Food Markets

Location: Owings Mills, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in the Pizza Department making pizzas, calzones, wings, and more while helping customers with orders. Wegmans is known for strong benefits (PTO, health coverage, 401(k) match, scholarships) and a values-based culture where you can grow your food skills and career.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Location: Owings Mills, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $23–$26 per hour (plus potential bonuses)

Lead a single restaurant location: help hire and manage staff, hit financial goals, and deliver great guest experiences. Comes with paid leadership training, free meals on shift, health benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO, and clear paths to grow into higher management.

If something here fits your skills (or the schedule you need), click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.