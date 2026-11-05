undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Owings Mills
🏥 Owings Mills Healthcare Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles
4 days ago
Owings Mills is hot right now for healthcare travelers and clinicians, especially PTs and dentists. If you’re open to contracts or a new full-time home, there’s solid money and variety here.
Travel Home Health Physical Therapist – $2,123/week
- Employer: Aequor, Allied Division
- Location: Owings Mills, MD
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr shifts
- Setting: Home Health
This role keeps you on the road seeing patients at home, with steady daytime hours and a clear 13-week contract. Good fit if you like one-on-one care and variety in your day.
Travel Home Health Physical Therapist – $2,460/week
- Employer: CoreMedical Group
- Location: Owings Mills, MD
- Type: Full-time Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, Days
- Setting: Home Health
Higher weekly pay plus day-1 health benefits, 401(k) match, housing support, and license reimbursement. Great if you want strong recruiter support and perks like an annual all-inclusive trip.
Travel Outpatient Physical Therapist – $2,227/week
- Employer: Meda Health
- Location: Owings Mills, MD
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr nights
- Setting: Outpatient
Night-shift outpatient PT with a solid weekly package. Must live 50+ miles away to qualify as a traveler and get the stipend.
Travel Physical Therapist – Rehab – $2,240/week
- Employer: SkyBridge Healthcare Therapy
- Location: Owings Mills, MD
- Type: Full-time Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr shifts
- Setting: Rehabilitation
Rehab-focused PT contract with weekly tax-free stipend, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), and possible bonuses. They ask for 1 year recent rehab PT experience.
Travel Outpatient Physical Therapist – $2,212/week
- Employer: Aequor, Allied Division
- Location: Owings Mills, MD
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr shifts
- Setting: Outpatient
Clinic-based PT with a standard weekday schedule and a clear 13-week timeline. Good if you prefer outpatient over home health but still want travel pay.
Travel Outpatient Physical Therapist – $2,485/week
- Employer: Cross Country Allied
- Location: Owings Mills, MD
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr nights
- Setting: Outpatient
One of the higher-paying PT options here, with nights and two evenings a week until 7 p.m. Comes with private housing or allowance, health insurance, 401(k), travel reimbursement, and free CE credits.
General Dentist – $200K–$300K+ & $25K Sign-On
- Employer: Dental Care Alliance – Valley Dental Associates
- Location: Owings Mills, MD
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday (no nights/weekends)
- Salary: $200,000–$300,000+ plus $25,000 sign-on bonus
Busy, established family practice with full clinical autonomy, strong patient base from day one, and medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, and student loan support. Ideal for an experienced DDS/DMD (4+ years) wanting stability and high earnings.
Direct Support Professional PRN (All Shifts) – $18/hr
- Employer: Meadow Haven, Inc
- Location: Owings Mills, MD (in-person)
- Type: PRN / As-needed, all shifts
- Pay: $18.00 per hour
Support adults with developmental and cognitive disabilities in a home setting, helping with daily care, meals, meds, and community life. Requires CMT, First Aid, CPR, MANDT, and DDA training.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the recruiter or clinic can suggest similar roles nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.