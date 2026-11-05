🏥 Owings Mills Healthcare Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles

Owings Mills is hot right now for healthcare travelers and clinicians, especially PTs and dentists. If you’re open to contracts or a new full-time home, there’s solid money and variety here.

Employer: Aequor, Allied Division

Aequor, Allied Division Location: Owings Mills, MD

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr shifts

Setting: Home Health

This role keeps you on the road seeing patients at home, with steady daytime hours and a clear 13-week contract. Good fit if you like one-on-one care and variety in your day.

Employer: CoreMedical Group

CoreMedical Group Location: Owings Mills, MD

Type: Full-time Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, Days

Setting: Home Health

Higher weekly pay plus day-1 health benefits, 401(k) match, housing support, and license reimbursement. Great if you want strong recruiter support and perks like an annual all-inclusive trip.

Employer: Meda Health

Meda Health Location: Owings Mills, MD

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr nights

Setting: Outpatient

Night-shift outpatient PT with a solid weekly package. Must live 50+ miles away to qualify as a traveler and get the stipend.

Employer: SkyBridge Healthcare Therapy

SkyBridge Healthcare Therapy Location: Owings Mills, MD

Type: Full-time Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr shifts

Setting: Rehabilitation

Rehab-focused PT contract with weekly tax-free stipend, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), and possible bonuses. They ask for 1 year recent rehab PT experience.

Employer: Aequor, Allied Division

Aequor, Allied Division Location: Owings Mills, MD

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr shifts

Setting: Outpatient

Clinic-based PT with a standard weekday schedule and a clear 13-week timeline. Good if you prefer outpatient over home health but still want travel pay.

Employer: Cross Country Allied

Cross Country Allied Location: Owings Mills, MD

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr nights

Setting: Outpatient

One of the higher-paying PT options here, with nights and two evenings a week until 7 p.m. Comes with private housing or allowance, health insurance, 401(k), travel reimbursement, and free CE credits.

Employer: Dental Care Alliance – Valley Dental Associates

Location: Owings Mills, MD

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday (no nights/weekends)

Salary: $200,000–$300,000+ plus $25,000 sign-on bonus

Busy, established family practice with full clinical autonomy, strong patient base from day one, and medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, and student loan support. Ideal for an experienced DDS/DMD (4+ years) wanting stability and high earnings.

Employer: Meadow Haven, Inc

Location: Owings Mills, MD (in-person)

Type: PRN / As-needed, all shifts

Pay: $18.00 per hour

Support adults with developmental and cognitive disabilities in a home setting, helping with daily care, meals, meds, and community life. Requires CMT, First Aid, CPR, MANDT, and DDA training.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the recruiter or clinic can suggest similar roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.