🛒 Several Customer Service Jobs in Owings Mills, Many with Benefits

Owings Mills has some solid retail openings right now, from leading a busy fashion store to flexible evening shifts at Wegmans.

Here are a few worth a look if you like helping customers and staying on your feet.

Employer: Old Navy (Gap Inc.)

Old Navy (Gap Inc.) Location: Owings Mills, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $64,200 – $85,100/year

Lead the Old Navy store at Foundry Row and own the full business plan: sales, staffing, merchandising, and customer experience. This is a good fit if you have 3–5 years of retail leadership, want a bigger role, and like perks such as brand discounts, PTO, 401(k) match, stock purchase plan, and health benefits.

Employer: Wegmans Food Markets

Location: 10100 Reisterstown Rd, Owings Mills, MD

Type: Part-time

Schedule: Evenings, including weekends; shifts may go to 8 pm

Evenings, including weekends; shifts may go to Pay: $16.50 – $17/hour

Age Requirement: 18+

Shop customer orders using an app, bag items, make smart substitutions, and stage everything for curbside pickup. Great if you want a fast-paced, customer-focused role with PTO, premium pay for Sundays/holidays, health benefits, 401(k) match, and scholarship opportunities (eligibility rules apply).

Employer: Wegmans Food Markets

Location: 10100 Reisterstown Rd, Owings Mills, MD

Type: Part-time

Schedule: Evenings, including weekends; shifts may go to 8 pm

Evenings, including weekends; shifts may go to Pay: $16.50 – $17/hour

Age Requirement: 18+

Keep the frozen department stocked, help customers find what they need, and work in below-freezing temps throughout your shift. A good match if you like hands-on work, steady movement, and customer interaction, plus access to PTO, premium pay, health coverage, 401(k) match, and scholarships (eligibility rules apply).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.