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🏗️ Owensboro KY Engineering Jobs with Multiple $70K–$140K Roles
Owensboro’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially around transportation and infrastructure. If you’re a civil or geotech pro, there are some strong full-time roles open with clear salary ranges.
Senior Roadway Engineer
- Employer: STV
- Location: Owensboro, KY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $125,724 – $143,684
Lead complex roadway design work for KYTC and local city/county projects, including alignments, cross sections, ADA-compliant design, and bid packages. Best fit if you have 10+ years of transportation design, strong MicroStation/InRoads/OpenRoads skills, and want to mentor a design team while growing your career.
Roadway Engineer
- Employer: STV
- Location: Owensboro, KY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $112,253 – $128,289
Work on transportation improvement projects for KYTC and local agencies, from roadway layouts to cost estimates and final bid packages. A good step if you have 5+ years of transportation design, know MicroStation and InRoads/OpenRoads, and want hands-on design plus client and project team interaction.
Geotechnical Engineering Specialist
- Employer: STV
- Location: Based in Glasgow, KY (listed with Owensboro area)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $71,981 – $82,265
Entry-level to early-career role where you’ll run geotechnical investigations, supervise drill crews, and support designs for foundations, slopes, and retaining structures. Great if you have a BS/MS in Civil or Geotechnical, 1+ year experience (internships count), can handle field work in all weather, and want to learn from senior engineers.
If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still live.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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