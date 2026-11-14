Owensboro has some solid front-line customer roles right now, from books and retail to banking. If you like helping people face-to-face, these are worth a look.

Employer: Books A Million (2nd & Charles)

Books A Million (2nd & Charles) Location: Owensboro, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Great fit if you love books and talking with people. You’ll help customers on the sales floor and at the register, work buyback, build displays, and keep the store looking sharp. Comes with health benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO, and employee discounts on books, gifts, toys, and more.

Employer: Family Dollar

Location: Owensboro, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $16.27–$20.34/hour

Lead a busy discount store, coach a team, and drive sales and profit. You’ll run daily operations, handle merchandising, and build ties with the local community. Includes medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, educational assistance, and EAP.

Employer: JPMorgan Chase

Location: Owensboro, KY (Frederica Branch)

Type: Full-time (40 hours)

Salary: Competitive, based on experience and location (exact amount not listed)

Front-line banking role helping customers with accounts, new products, and digital tools like the Chase app. You’ll greet clients, handle transactions, and support their financial goals. Chase offers a total rewards package with health coverage, retirement savings plan, tuition help, and mental health support (eligibility varies by role).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.