Owensboro’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options for both local staff and high‑pay travel pros. Here are several solid roles worth a quick look this week.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

HCS 24/7 Travel Location: Owensboro, KY

Type: Full-time, Travel Contract (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days)

(13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days) Pay: $3,340 per week (plus possible tax-free stipends)

(plus possible tax-free stipends) Start Date: 12/07/2026

This Cath Lab Tech contract offers strong weekly pay, day shifts, and a 13‑week assignment with day‑one medical, dental, vision, 401(k), daily pay, CEUs, and license assistance. Ideal if you have at least 1 year of Cath Lab experience and want aggressive compensation plus full travel perks.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

HCS 24/7 Travel Location: Owensboro, KY

Type: Full-time, Travel Contract (about 12–13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days)

(about 12–13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days) Pay: $3,340 per week (plus possible tax-free stipends)

(plus possible tax-free stipends) Start Date: 11/30/2026

Very similar to the role above but with an earlier start date, this Cath Lab Tech contract also includes day‑one benefits, guaranteed hours, holiday pay, CEUs, and weekly or daily direct deposit. Good pick if you want to lock in a high‑pay assignment before December.

Employer: Aya Healthcare

Aya Healthcare Location: Owensboro, KY

Type: Travel Assignment (12 weeks, days, 4x9.5‑hour shifts)

(12 weeks, days, 4x9.5‑hour shifts) Pay: $2,977–$3,182 per week (includes taxable + tax-free reimbursements)

(includes taxable + tax-free reimbursements) Start Date: 12/07/2026

Work as a Cath Lab Tech in a 302‑bed acute care hospital with Epic charting, backed by Aya’s day‑one medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, housing or stipend, CEUs, and licensing/relocation reimbursements. Great if you like structured support and want a big-name travel agency behind you.

Employer: Spero Health

Location: Owensboro, KY

Type: Full-time, On-site

Pay: Not listed

Join a large outpatient addiction treatment group providing medication‑assisted treatment, counseling, and case management for people with opioid use disorder. Role includes evaluations, ongoing addiction care, and working with an integrated team, plus medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k) match, wellness programs, and access to federal student loan repayment (STAR LRP).

Employer: Right at Home (locally owned home care agency)

(locally owned home care agency) Location: Owensboro, KY (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00–$21.00 per hour

Help build and manage in‑home care plans for clients, coordinate schedules, and support caregivers while staying closely connected with families and referral sources. Comes with employer-sponsored health insurance, PTO, paid training, referral program, and growth potential for someone organized and people-focused.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles here tend to move fast and refresh often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.