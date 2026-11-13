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🔬 Owensboro, KY Science Jobs With Multiple $70K–$100K+ Roles
Owensboro has some strong science and R&D roles right now, especially if you like lab work and applied research. These are solid, full-time careers with clear growth paths.
Microbiology Analyst
- Employer: Philip Morris International U.S.
- Location: Owensboro, KY (onsite lab role)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $73,600 – $92,000/year
Hands-on microbiology role doing routine and advanced testing, running autoclaves and other lab gear, and keeping the lab organized and compliant. Good fit if you have a microbiology or related science degree and want to support production, quality, and R&D with real lab work every day.
Analytical Scientist
- Employer: Philip Morris International U.S.
- Location: Owensboro, KY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $104,000 – $130,000/year
Senior-level chemistry role leading complex analytical projects using UHPLC‑MS/MS, GC‑MS, and wet chemistry. Ideal if you have a PhD (or equivalent experience) and 5+ years as an analytical chemist and want to drive method development, mentor others, and work across teams.
R&D Meat Scientist
- Employer: Indiana Packers Corporation
- Location: Owensboro, KY (onsite; travel to other plants)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead applied R&D and product development for meat products, from concept through plant trials and commercialization. Great for someone with Meat/Food/Animal Science and 5+ years in product development who enjoys solving real-world processing issues and working in USDA‑regulated facilities.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting shows related roles or future openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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