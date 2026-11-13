Owensboro has some strong science and R&D roles right now, especially if you like lab work and applied research. These are solid, full-time careers with clear growth paths.

Employer: Philip Morris International U.S.

Philip Morris International U.S. Location: Owensboro, KY (onsite lab role)

(onsite lab role) Type: Full-time

Salary: $73,600 – $92,000/year

Hands-on microbiology role doing routine and advanced testing, running autoclaves and other lab gear, and keeping the lab organized and compliant. Good fit if you have a microbiology or related science degree and want to support production, quality, and R&D with real lab work every day.

Employer: Philip Morris International U.S.

Philip Morris International U.S. Location: Owensboro, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $104,000 – $130,000/year

Senior-level chemistry role leading complex analytical projects using UHPLC‑MS/MS, GC‑MS, and wet chemistry. Ideal if you have a PhD (or equivalent experience) and 5+ years as an analytical chemist and want to drive method development, mentor others, and work across teams.

Employer: Indiana Packers Corporation

Location: Owensboro, KY (onsite; travel to other plants)

(onsite; travel to other plants) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead applied R&D and product development for meat products, from concept through plant trials and commercialization. Great for someone with Meat/Food/Animal Science and 5+ years in product development who enjoys solving real-world processing issues and working in USDA‑regulated facilities.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting shows related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.