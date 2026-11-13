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Owensboro
🔧 Owensboro KY Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Openings
4 days ago
Owensboro has steady demand for cleaners and outdoor crew right now. If you like staying active and keeping spaces looking sharp, these roles are worth a look.
Janitorial Cleaner – 1st & 2nd Shift (FT)
- Employer: Frantz Building Services
- Location: Owensboro, KY
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $14–$14.50/hour, paid weekly (every Friday)
- Shifts: 1st and 2nd shift
You’ll clean offices, lobbies, restrooms, and other busy areas, plus handle trash, dusting, mopping, and glass cleaning. Full-time staff get health, dental, vision, PTO, and a 401(k) match after 1 year, plus paid training and company shirts.
Janitorial Cleaner Team Lead – 2nd Shift (FT)
- Employer: Frantz Building Services
- Location: Owensboro, KY
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17/hour, paid weekly (every Friday)
- Shifts: 2nd shift
Lead a cleaning team while still doing hands-on work like trash, floors, and glass. Comes with paid training, company shirts, and full-time benefits including health, dental, vision, PTO, and 401(k) match after 1 year.
Trimmer Climber – NON-UNION (FT)
- Employer: Asplundh Tree Expert, LLC
- Location: Owensboro, KY
- Type: Full-time+, non-exempt
- Pay: Competitive hourly (not listed)
This is an outdoor, physical job trimming and removing trees, feeding brush into chippers, and working around trucks and equipment. Includes health insurance, company retirement plan, disability and life coverage, and training (including tree and bucket rescue); driver’s license preferred but not required.
Part-Time Cleaning Positions – 1st & 2nd Shift
- Employer: Jani-Clean, Inc. (Epic Systems client site)
- Location: Owensboro, KY
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $13–$14/hour
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, no holidays or weekends, 15–30 hrs/week
Light commercial cleaning: trash, dusting, mopping, vacuuming, and restroom cleaning with daily contact with supervisors. Offers 401(k) with match, health and dental options, paid time off, paid training, and chances to move up; call Becky at (812) 428-7750 to schedule an interview.
General Cleaner – 2nd Shift (FT & PT)
- Employer: Vonachen Group
- Location: Owensboro, KY (job text notes Evansville, IN site; check listing)
- Type: Full-time & Part-time
- Pay: $16/hour
- Shifts: 2nd shift
You’ll handle dusting, sweeping, mopping, vacuuming, restroom cleaning, trash, and locking up buildings. Full-time staff get medical, dental, vision, life, disability, 401(k); part-time get 401(k) after 60 days, plus the option for daily pay.
If one of these feels close, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s fresh on your mind.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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