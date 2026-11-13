Owensboro has steady demand for cleaners and outdoor crew right now. If you like staying active and keeping spaces looking sharp, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Frantz Building Services

Frantz Building Services Location: Owensboro, KY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14–$14.50/hour , paid weekly (every Friday)

, paid Shifts: 1st and 2nd shift

You’ll clean offices, lobbies, restrooms, and other busy areas, plus handle trash, dusting, mopping, and glass cleaning. Full-time staff get health, dental, vision, PTO, and a 401(k) match after 1 year, plus paid training and company shirts.

Employer: Frantz Building Services

Frantz Building Services Location: Owensboro, KY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17/hour , paid weekly (every Friday)

, paid Shifts: 2nd shift

Lead a cleaning team while still doing hands-on work like trash, floors, and glass. Comes with paid training, company shirts, and full-time benefits including health, dental, vision, PTO, and 401(k) match after 1 year.

Employer: Asplundh Tree Expert, LLC

Asplundh Tree Expert, LLC Location: Owensboro, KY

Type: Full-time+, non-exempt

Pay: Competitive hourly (not listed)

This is an outdoor, physical job trimming and removing trees, feeding brush into chippers, and working around trucks and equipment. Includes health insurance, company retirement plan, disability and life coverage, and training (including tree and bucket rescue); driver’s license preferred but not required.

Employer: Jani-Clean, Inc. (Epic Systems client site)

(Epic Systems client site) Location: Owensboro, KY

Type: Part-time

Pay: $13–$14/hour

Schedule: Mon–Fri, no holidays or weekends, 15–30 hrs/week

Light commercial cleaning: trash, dusting, mopping, vacuuming, and restroom cleaning with daily contact with supervisors. Offers 401(k) with match, health and dental options, paid time off, paid training, and chances to move up; call Becky at (812) 428-7750 to schedule an interview.

Employer: Vonachen Group

Vonachen Group Location: Owensboro, KY (job text notes Evansville, IN site; check listing)

(job text notes Evansville, IN site; check listing) Type: Full-time & Part-time

Pay: $16/hour

Shifts: 2nd shift

You’ll handle dusting, sweeping, mopping, vacuuming, restroom cleaning, trash, and locking up buildings. Full-time staff get medical, dental, vision, life, disability, 401(k); part-time get 401(k) after 60 days, plus the option for daily pay.

If one of these feels close, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s fresh on your mind.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.