🏭 Owensboro, KY Manufacturing: Multiple Openings Hiring Now

Owensboro’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options from entry-level production to leadership roles. Here are a few strong picks if you like making things and keeping operations running smoothly.

Employer: Tasty Brands

Tasty Brands Location: Owensboro, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help keep ready-to-eat food safe for K–12 schools and government programs in a USDA-regulated plant. You’ll handle inspections, sampling, labels, and records, working closely with operations and sanitation to protect quality every step of the way.

Employer: SCOPE Recruiting – Supply Chain Recruiters (for a global manufacturer)

(for a global manufacturer) Location: Owensboro, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base + annual bonus + benefits (per listing, no exact amount given)

Lead an entire production business unit, driving safety, quality, cost, and delivery results. Ideal if you have 5–8 years in manufacturing plus management experience and want a role with strong benefits, 401k match, and growth in a large global company.

Employer: UniFirst

Location: Owensboro, KY

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role loading and picking garments using UniFirst’s Perfect Pick system to fill customer orders. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, can follow on-screen instructions, and like steady, physical work with overtime opportunities.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—Owensboro plants are hiring on and off all year.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.