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🏭 Owensboro, KY Manufacturing: Multiple Openings Hiring Now
Owensboro’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options from entry-level production to leadership roles. Here are a few strong picks if you like making things and keeping operations running smoothly.
Quality Assurance – 1st Shift
- Employer: Tasty Brands
- Location: Owensboro, KY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help keep ready-to-eat food safe for K–12 schools and government programs in a USDA-regulated plant. You’ll handle inspections, sampling, labels, and records, working closely with operations and sanitation to protect quality every step of the way.
Business Unit Manager
- Employer: SCOPE Recruiting – Supply Chain Recruiters (for a global manufacturer)
- Location: Owensboro, KY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive base + annual bonus + benefits (per listing, no exact amount given)
Lead an entire production business unit, driving safety, quality, cost, and delivery results. Ideal if you have 5–8 years in manufacturing plus management experience and want a role with strong benefits, 401k match, and growth in a large global company.
Production: 2nd Shift Perfect Pick Operator – UniFirst Owensboro
- Employer: UniFirst
- Location: Owensboro, KY
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on role loading and picking garments using UniFirst’s Perfect Pick system to fill customer orders. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, can follow on-screen instructions, and like steady, physical work with overtime opportunities.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—Owensboro plants are hiring on and off all year.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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