🛒 Owensboro Retail Jobs with Multiple $50K+ Paths

Owensboro’s retail scene is busy right now, with big brands and local spots hiring across town. If you like helping customers and keeping a store running smoothly, this week has some strong options.

Employer: TJX Companies (TJ Maxx)

TJX Companies (TJ Maxx) Location: 5101 Frederica St, Owensboro, KY

Type: Full-time, bonus eligible

Salary: $74,800 – $102,900/year

Lead the whole store operation at a busy TJ Maxx, from sales and merchandising to hiring and coaching a large team. Good fit if you have 3–5+ years of high-volume retail leadership and want a clear growth path with strong benefits and discounts.

Employer: TJX Companies (TJ Maxx)

TJX Companies (TJ Maxx) Location: 5101 Frederica St, Owensboro, KY

Type: Full-time, bonus & overtime eligible

Salary: $22.70 – $31.20/hour (about $56,576 – $77,762/year)

Support the Store Manager with daily operations, staffing, and customer experience while leading a big team on the floor. Great step if you have 2+ years of retail leadership and want solid pay, benefits, and room to move up.

(Duplicate Indeed listing for this same role was removed to avoid confusion.)

Employer: Walmart

Location: 5031 Frederica St, Owensboro, KY 42301

Type: Full-time (mid-shift, closing)

(mid-shift, closing) Salary: $14 – $27/hour + possible hourly premiums & incentives

Be the front desk contact for the Auto Care Center, helping customers with vehicle services while they shop. Good for someone who likes cars, customer service, and wants access to health insurance, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO, and paid education (Live Better U).

Employer: Sam’s Club

Location: 5240 Frederica St, Owensboro, KY 42301

Type: Full-time

Salary: $17 – $25/hour + possible hourly premiums & bonuses

Pick and prepare online and in-club orders, help members with questions, and support membership sales. Nice match if you like staying active, enjoy member interaction, and want benefits plus company-paid education programs.

Employer: Nothing Bundt Cakes (franchise location)

(franchise location) Location: Owensboro, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-of-house role helping guests choose cakes for birthdays, showers, and other celebrations. Expect flexible schedules, casual dress (T-shirts & sneakers), employee discounts, and earlier closing hours so your evenings are mostly free.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and similar roles nearby. Don’t wait too long; good customer service jobs in Owensboro tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.