🚌 Owensboro, KY Transportation Jobs With Multiple High-Pay Openings

Owensboro’s road and shop jobs are hot right now, from big-mile OTR runs to steady fleet work in town. If you’ve got a CDL or strong wrench skills, there’s real money on the table.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Clark Transfer Location: Owensboro, KY (hiring across the Lower 48 + Canada)

(hiring across the Lower 48 + Canada) Salary: $275,000–$325,000+ per year (team owner operators)

(team owner operators) Type: Full-time, Owner Operator (Solo & Team)

Haul sets, costumes, and gear for Broadway shows, concerts, and live events instead of basic freight. All miles paid (loaded and empty), guaranteed minimum $5,000/week worked, fuel price guarantee, paid permits/tolls/insurance, and a $5,000 driver referral bonus. OTR dry van, lower annual miles than typical OTR, and a passport is required.

Employer: UPS

Location: Owensboro, KY

Salary: $40.26/hour starting, progressing to $47.37/hour (top pay)

Type: Full-time, Permanent

Work on a wide mix of UPS equipment: delivery trucks, tractors, and trailers with diesel, gas, and alternative fuels. This union role offers weekly pay, $0 healthcare premium, pension, 401(k), paid vacation/holidays, and strong training, plus steady hours in a large, stable fleet operation.

Employer: Navajo Express

Location: Owensboro, KY

Salary: $85,000–$90,000 per year

Type: Full-time, OTR

Run 99% no-touch refrigerated freight across the lower 48 with 2,600–3,000 miles/week and bonuses for clean inspections. Get 1 day home for every week out, plus medical/dental/vision, pet and rider policy, late-model trucks, and an optional lease program on 2024–2026 equipment.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the details, and get your application in while the openings are fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.