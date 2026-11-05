🚚 Owensboro, KY Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Openings

Owensboro has a solid mix of hands-on warehouse work and higher-paying logistics roles right now. If you like keeping things moving and organized, these are worth a look.

Employer: Philip Morris International U.S.

Philip Morris International U.S. Location: Owensboro, KY

Salary: $73,600 – $92,000/year

Type: Full-time

This role plans and buys raw materials and packaging so production never stops. Good fit if you have a business or supply chain degree, strong Excel skills, and want a professional path with competitive pay and full benefits.

Employer: The Clark Group of Companies

Location: Owensboro, KY

Salary: $16.00/hour

Type: Full-time, day shift (Mon–Fri)

Pick and pack orders for store deliveries using a rider pallet jack and forklift. Great if you want steady weekday hours, like physical work, and enjoy being part of a team that keeps products moving.

Employer: Consolidated Mechanical (Limbach Company LLC)

Location: Owensboro, KY

Salary: $55,000 – $65,000/year

Type: Full-time

Oversee warehouse operations, from loading/unloading and deliveries to inventory and safety. Ideal if you have forklift experience, a valid driver’s license, and want a role with responsibility, benefits, and growth potential.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail than the summary.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.