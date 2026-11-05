🏥 Owensboro Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Openings, Up to $76/hr

Owensboro’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options for both new and experienced medical pros. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: DaVita Kidney Care

DaVita Kidney Care Location: Owensboro, KY (1930 E Parrish Ave outpatient clinic)

(1930 E Parrish Ave outpatient clinic) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (see DaVita.jobs/WageRates for local details)

Hands-on role caring for patients with end-stage renal disease in an outpatient dialysis clinic. You’ll monitor treatments, handle dialysis equipment, and support patients under RN supervision, with paid training, full benefits, and clear career paths (including programs to grow into RN roles).

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Owensboro, KY

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay Range: $60.00 – $76.00 per hour + potential bonus

+ potential bonus Application window expected to close: 01/04/2027

Lead day-to-day pharmacy operations, counsel patients, give immunizations, and support clinical services in a busy retail setting. This role offers strong hourly pay, bonus eligibility, and a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options, wellness programs).

Employer: TotalMed Allied

Location: Owensboro, KY

Type: Travel assignment (12 weeks, 36 hrs/week, day shifts)

Pay: $2,927 per week (includes taxable + tax-free components, per TotalMed)

Travel Cath Lab Rad role assisting with advanced cardiac procedures, from prepping the lab and equipment to scrubbing in and monitoring patients. Comes with weekly pay, day-one benefits, 401(k), CE, and wellness programs, ideal if you have at least 1 year of experience plus BLS and ACLS.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.