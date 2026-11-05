🚧 Owensboro Construction Jobs with Multiple High-Pay Openings

Owensboro’s trades scene is busy right now — solid pay, steady projects, and several paths for experienced pros to level up.

Here are a few strong picks in Construction & Skilled Trades around Owensboro, KY this week:

Employer: ACC Home Remodeling

ACC Home Remodeling Location: Owensboro, KY (on the road)

(on the road) Type: Full-time (Subcontractor crews)

Pay: $60,000 – $100,000 per year

Experienced residential window installers can plug into steady Home Depot work without chasing leads. Great fit if you have your own truck, tools, insurance, and a 2-person crew, and want flexible scheduling with strong per-job pay.

Employer: Philip Morris International U.S.

Location: Owensboro, KY

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting at $42.38 per hour

Industrial electrician role handling maintenance, troubleshooting, and installs on plant electrical and control systems (PLCs, VFDs, motors, instrumentation). Comes with full benefits, 401(k) match, and long-term manufacturing career potential if you’ve got at least 2 years of industrial maintenance experience.

Employer: RJA Engineering

Location: Owensboro, KY (in person)

Type: Full-time, permanent

Pay: $40.00 – $50.00 per hour (overtime at time-and-a-half)

Lead role for an AWS CWI with UT/MT Level II to oversee structural steel inspection on big projects like data centers and industrial plants. You get steady local work, company vehicle, paid cert renewals, health benefits, PTO, and retirement match if you bring 5+ years of welding inspection experience.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.