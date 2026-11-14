undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Owens Cross Roads
📅 Sign up for the 7th Annual Owens Cross Roads Christmas Parade
13 days ago
📅 Join the 7th Annual Owens Cross Roads Christmas Parade
Residents, businesses, churches, schools, and community groups are invited to be part of the 7th Annual Christmas Parade in Owens Cross Roads.
You can:
- Decorate a float
- Gather your group to walk or ride in the parade
- Or just come out to watch with family and friends and enjoy the Christmas spirit
To sign up or get more information, contact:
- Councilwoman Elizabeth Craig: 256-651-6214
- Nora Harding: 256-725-5204
Bring your holiday spirit and help make this community tradition special!
More Info: Owens Cross Roads 7th Annual Christmas Parade • Ow...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.