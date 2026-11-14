📅 Join the 7th Annual Owens Cross Roads Christmas Parade

Residents, businesses, churches, schools, and community groups are invited to be part of the 7th Annual Christmas Parade in Owens Cross Roads.

You can:

Decorate a float

Gather your group to walk or ride in the parade

to walk or ride in the parade Or just come out to watch with family and friends and enjoy the Christmas spirit

To sign up or get more information, contact:

Councilwoman Elizabeth Craig: 256-651-6214

Nora Harding: 256-725-5204

Bring your holiday spirit and help make this community tradition special!