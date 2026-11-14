Owego’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially in aerospace and defense. If you’ve got hands-on skills or an engineering background, there are several solid paths here with room to grow.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Owego, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $35,600 – $66,000

Senior assembler role working on electronic and mechanical assemblies like circuit cards, cables, and panels. Good fit if you have hand soldering experience, can read drawings, spot defects, and want steady work with strong benefits.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Owego, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,500 – $130,900

Engineering role focused on circuit card manufacturing quality, first article inspections, and root cause analysis. Great for someone with a STEM degree, strong drawing/AS9102 knowledge, and an interest in quality systems and problem-solving.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Owego, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $50,300 – $93,300

Hands-on lab tech role doing mechanical and electrical builds, cable harness assembly, testing, and troubleshooting. Ideal if you’re comfortable with tools, can read engineering prints, and like fast-paced, prototype-style work.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Owego, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $59,900 – $111,300

Programming role creating inspection programs for CNC/CMM machines using G-code and CMM languages. Strong match if you have a mechanical/manufacturing degree, 2+ years CNC/CMM programming, and are comfortable with GD&T and metrology.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on shifts, requirements, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.