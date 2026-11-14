Owego’s tech scene is busy right now, especially around defense and aerospace. If you’ve got IT, software, or AI/ML skills, there are several solid full-time roles open with clear salary ranges.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Owego, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,300 – $158,300

Hands-on systems role working with Windows, Linux, backups, vulnerability scanning, and system hardening. You’ll handle incident response, help desk support, and security tasks, so it’s a good fit if you like both troubleshooting and cyber. U.S. citizenship and Secret clearance (or ability to obtain) plus Security+ within 6 months are required.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Owego, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $166,900 – $309,900

Lead an AI/ML team inside the Lockheed Martin Artificial Intelligence Center (LAIC), building sensor-level AI for radar, communications, EW, and signal processing systems. Great for someone with ML frameworks (PyTorch/TensorFlow), signal processing experience, and prior technical leadership. U.S. citizenship is required; Secret/Top Secret clearance is preferred.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Owego, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,500 – $130,900

Early-career friendly software role on the Global Sustainment IS&I DevSecOps team, working on laser and sensor system patching, Linux/Windows admin, scripting (PowerShell/Bash), and full SDLC. You’ll help design, develop, test, and deploy quarterly patches, with occasional travel to customer sites. U.S. citizenship is required.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on skills and clear next steps to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.