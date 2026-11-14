Owego’s defense and aerospace scene is busy right now, and Lockheed Martin is leading the way. If you’ve got program or project management chops, there are several high-paying leadership roles open in town.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Owego, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $129,000 – $239,600/year

Lead Global Sustainment work for the Radio Frequency Interferometer (RFI) program, covering logistics, training, repairs, obsolescence management, and field support. You’ll act as Logistics Program Manager and Control Account Manager, owning cost, schedule, and performance using Earned Value Management, while coordinating with program leadership and supporting proposals.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Owego, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $148,300 – $275,500/year

Senior leadership role driving development and sustainment for MH-60R/S avionics, hardware, and software for the U.S. Navy and FMS customers. You’ll manage program cost, schedule, and technical performance, lead multi-functional teams, interface directly with NAVAIR/FMS stakeholders, and handle proposals, risk/opportunity management, and EVM.

If one of these sounds close to your background, click through, skim the full description, and toss in an application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.