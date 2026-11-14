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🎨 Owego NY Creative Jobs With $59K–$111K+ & Multiple Openings
Owego’s creative scene is getting a boost from Lockheed Martin, with several in-house roles for designers and visual storytellers. These are full-time, well-paid jobs with strong benefits and room to grow.
Graphic Design - E2
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Owego, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $59,900 – $111,300 per year
In-house graphic design role on a creative team, working across print, digital, and motion graphics within a big, established brand. You’ll support campaigns, internal comms, proposals, and more, using Adobe Creative Suite (Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, After Effects) and AI tools to bring complex ideas to life.
Visual Media - E2 (Level 2 Visual Media Producer)
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Owego, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $59,900 – $111,300 per year
Hands-on video, photo, and multimedia role telling stories about tech, people, and missions. You’ll handle shooting, lighting, audio, and editing (Adobe Premiere Pro, After Effects, and more) for executive messages, promos, social content, and live events, with chances to explore AI tools, drones, and advanced camera gear.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting sparks ideas for your next move.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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