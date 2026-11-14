Owego’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially around defense and aerospace. If you’re into hardware, testing, or analysis work, Lockheed Martin has several solid roles open with clear salary ranges.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Owego, NY

Salary: $70,500 – $130,900

Type: Full-time

Work on advanced mission processor systems, running top-level and subassembly tests, troubleshooting failures, and keeping test equipment certified and calibrated. Good fit if you know RF/digital circuitry, test gear (scopes, spectrum/network analyzers), and can support both production and field-return hardware.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Owego, NY

Salary: $104,900 – $194,700

Type: Full-time

Lead the full lifecycle of complex computer hardware systems—architecture, schematics, integration, and validation—for advanced radar and processing platforms. Ideal for a seasoned digital/processor design engineer who wants technical leadership, mentoring responsibilities, and up to 10% travel.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Owego, NY

Salary: $70,500 – $130,900

Type: Full-time

Design and run test methods for standard and special devices, plan lab resources, and drive improvements in test equipment and procedures. Great if you’re comfortable with environmental chambers, vibration equipment, and root-cause analysis down to component level.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Owego, NY

Salary: $58,200 – $108,200

Type: Full-time

Entry/early-career test role where you’ll develop and run test setups, troubleshoot failures, and work with RF/digital circuitry and lab equipment. Good starting point if you have a related bachelor’s degree and want to grow into more advanced test engineering.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Owego, NY

Salary: $50,300 – $93,300

Type: Full-time

Hands-on lab role building cable harnesses, prototypes, and “build-to-print” hardware for high-performance software-development labs. Great match if you’re strong with hand tools, can read engineering prints, and like detailed fabrication and test work.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Owego, NY (onsite)

Salary: $85,300 – $158,300

Type: Full-time

Lead unit-level power design for digital and RF systems—designing converters, distribution, and power circuits, plus troubleshooting and qualification testing (including MIL-STD-704). Good for experienced analog/power engineers who like mentoring and cross-team collaboration.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Owego, NY

Salary: $58,200 – $108,200

Type: Full-time

Early-career analysis role focused on FEA and ANSYS for structural/thermal problems on mechanical and electromechanical systems. Nice fit if you’re a recent ME/Aero grad with ANSYS experience and want to build deep simulation skills.

If one of these feels close, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still live.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.