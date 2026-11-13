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Owego
🏗️ Owego NY Engineering Jobs with Multiple $80K+ Roles
4 days ago
Owego’s engineering scene is buzzing, especially around Lockheed Martin’s campus. If you’re into power, RF, or systems work, there are several solid roles here with strong pay and benefits.
Systems Engineer – Hardware Systems (E2)
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Owego, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $70,500 – $130,900
Work on advanced processing hardware from requirements through integration. Good fit if you like cross-discipline work (hardware, software, firmware) and want to use model-based engineering and Agile on real mission systems.
Systems Engineer – Mission Planning
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Owego, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $70,500 – $130,900
Electronic Warfare systems role where you define requirements, interfaces, and tests for airborne EW solutions. Great if you want systems-level work on aircraft mission equipment and like a 4/10 schedule with Fridays off.
Radio Frequency Engineer
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Owego, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $81,100 – $150,500
Design RF circuits and systems for receivers, transmitters, antennas, and more. Ideal if you enjoy hands-on lab work with network/spectrum analyzers and want to own RF architecture and link analysis.
Facilities Engineering Manager
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Owego, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $129,000 – $239,600
Lead the team that keeps a large manufacturing and lab campus running. Strong match for senior engineers with facilities/industrial systems experience who want to manage infrastructure strategy and mentor an engineering team.
Electrical Engineer – Power (E2)
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Owego, NY (onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $70,500 – $130,900
Hands-on power engineer role focused on unit-level power distribution and MIL‑STD‑704 testing. Good for early/mid-career engineers who like troubleshooting CCAs and building/ running power qualification tests.
Electrical Engineer Sr – Power (E3)
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Owego, NY (onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $85,300 – $158,300
Senior power engineer role with ownership of design, analysis, and mentoring. If you’re strong in analog circuits and DC/DC design and want to guide junior engineers, this is a solid next step.
Electrical Engineer – Early Career
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Owego, NY (special access facility)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $58,200 – $108,200
Entry-level power-focused role where you’ll design and test power distribution at the CCA and unit level. Great for new grads who like lab work, test procedures, and want to grow into power design.
Hardware Engineer Sr Staff – Power (E5)
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Owego, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $129,000 – $239,600
Principal-level power SME role leading the power section for Digital and RF programs. Best for very experienced engineers who want to set direction, mentor others, and own complex power architectures and standards compliance.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related openings on the same careers page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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