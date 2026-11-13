Owego’s engineering scene is buzzing, especially around Lockheed Martin’s campus. If you’re into power, RF, or systems work, there are several solid roles here with strong pay and benefits.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Owego, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,500 – $130,900

Work on advanced processing hardware from requirements through integration. Good fit if you like cross-discipline work (hardware, software, firmware) and want to use model-based engineering and Agile on real mission systems.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Owego, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,500 – $130,900

Electronic Warfare systems role where you define requirements, interfaces, and tests for airborne EW solutions. Great if you want systems-level work on aircraft mission equipment and like a 4/10 schedule with Fridays off.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Owego, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $81,100 – $150,500

Design RF circuits and systems for receivers, transmitters, antennas, and more. Ideal if you enjoy hands-on lab work with network/spectrum analyzers and want to own RF architecture and link analysis.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Owego, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $129,000 – $239,600

Lead the team that keeps a large manufacturing and lab campus running. Strong match for senior engineers with facilities/industrial systems experience who want to manage infrastructure strategy and mentor an engineering team.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Owego, NY (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,500 – $130,900

Hands-on power engineer role focused on unit-level power distribution and MIL‑STD‑704 testing. Good for early/mid-career engineers who like troubleshooting CCAs and building/ running power qualification tests.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Owego, NY (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,300 – $158,300

Senior power engineer role with ownership of design, analysis, and mentoring. If you’re strong in analog circuits and DC/DC design and want to guide junior engineers, this is a solid next step.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Owego, NY (special access facility)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $58,200 – $108,200

Entry-level power-focused role where you’ll design and test power distribution at the CCA and unit level. Great for new grads who like lab work, test procedures, and want to grow into power design.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Owego, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $129,000 – $239,600

Principal-level power SME role leading the power section for Digital and RF programs. Best for very experienced engineers who want to set direction, mentor others, and own complex power architectures and standards compliance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related openings on the same careers page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.