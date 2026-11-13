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Owego
💻 Owego NY IT Openings: Multiple Lockheed Roles Up to $275K
4 days ago
Owego’s tech scene is busy right now, especially in defense and aerospace. If you’re into embedded systems, cyber, or mission software, these roles are worth a look.
Software Engineer – E2 (Embedded)
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Owego, NY (onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $81,100 – $150,500
Early-career embedded C role working on real hardware, RTOS (VxWorks, Integrity, LynxOS, FreeRTOS), and mission systems. Great fit if you have ~3+ years’ experience and want hands-on work with firmware, FPGAs, and lab gear.
Software Engineer Sr – Level 3
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Owego, NY (onsite, Secret clearance required)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $98,100 – $182,100
Senior embedded C/C++ role on aircraft navigation and mission software using RTOS/hypervisors. You’ll own complex features, do hardware-in-the-loop debugging, and mentor junior engineers.
Software Engineer Stf – E4 (Staff)
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Owego, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $120,600 – $224,000
Staff-level lead for mission‑critical embedded software. You’ll guide architecture and design, solve tough system issues, and support DevSecOps and safety‑critical work (DO‑178C, RTOS, drivers, open architectures).
Software Engineer Sr Stf – E5 (Chief Architect)
- Employer: Lockheed Martin – Naval Helo Mission Systems
- Location: Owego, NY (onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $148,300 – $275,500
Top-tier technical leadership role acting as chief software authority for large embedded aviation programs. Heavy focus on architecture, MOSA (SOSA/FACE/OMS), DO‑178C DAL A/B, EVMS, and guiding multi-team execution.
Cyber Systems Security Engineering – E2
- Employer: Lockheed Martin – Cyber Resiliency
- Location: Owego, NY (some travel, ~10%)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $81,100 – $150,500
Hands-on cyber role hardening systems for maritime programs (including USCG helicopters). You’ll do vuln scans, RMF work, patching, and continuous monitoring; Secret clearance and IAT cert (e.g., Security+) are key.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting lists more details on skills and clearance needs so you can see how you match up.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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