Soprano’s Italian Market finishes $727K renovation

Soprano’s Italian Market on Cayuta Avenue in downtown Waverly has completed a $727,000 renovation, backed by a $420,000 NY Forward award from Waverly’s total $4.5 million grant. The multi-generational shop, run for over 50 years by Margaret “Boogie” Soprano and her team, now features a new outdoor seating patio, modern exterior with energy‑efficient siding and insulation, upgraded site lighting, a full roof replacement, and a rehabilitated parking lot, while continuing to serve deli hoagies, pizza, and homemade desserts and to offer first jobs for local students.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Team Tioga