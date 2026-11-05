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Owego
Tioga County Pumpkin Smash at Fairgrounds Nov. 7
5 days ago
The 3rd Annual Tioga County Pumpkin Smash Event will be held on Saturday, November 7 from 11am–2pm at the Tioga County Fairgrounds (Elm Street entrance), Owego, NY. Residents can drop off cleaned pumpkins with all candles and decorations removed during a 10–11am drop-off window so they can be safely smashed into feed for local livestock, and those who smash pumpkins must wear closed-toe shoes. The event runs rain or shine and will also feature a pumpkin pie baking contest and free family activities.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Team Tioga
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