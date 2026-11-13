Owatonna’s newest coffee spot, Seven Brew Coffee, opened its drive-thru unofficially on Friday, and the morning rush was real. Cars were wrapped around the building on Bridge Street, while music was blasting from inside the building and Brew Crew members helped customers decide what drink they wanted.

“It’s been insane. We’re so excited, and we couldn’t be more grateful,” said Hannah Stoutner, director of marketing and communications for Brew 4 You. “The cars, it’ll slow down for a moment, and then it picks right back up, and then we have our texters out here running around.”

Seven Brew is a drive-thru-only drink stand that offers customizable coffees, teas, energy drinks, sodas, lemonades, smoothies and milkshakes. Owatonna’s stand, located at 661 W. Bridge St., is neighbors with three other coffee spots; it’s across the street from a Dunkin’ and stands next to Starbucks and Caribou Coffee.

“It’s a little different than your standard coffee shop, regular place to go. Come through, try us out, see the new team in action. Try something new,” Stoutner said. “I feel like people know what they like. They like what they like, and if they’re willing to give us a shot, try something new, we’re grateful for that. And some people will stick to what they like, and that’s great too.”

While the chain’s Owatonna location officially opens Monday, it is kicking off the weekend with its Caffeine for a Cause fundraiser. Patrons can pay what they want for their drinks, and all proceeds will be donated to Let’s Smile Inc., which provides no-cost dental care to children and teens in southern Minnesota.

“We have some more (Let’s Smile employees) coming tomorrow. They call themselves the Smile Fairies, they’re gonna wear their tutus,” Stoutner said. “It’s just something so cool that we try to do for every opening, is partner with a community organization. Owatonna is welcoming us with open arms, so we just want to give back and say, ‘Hey, this is who we are. Thanks for letting us be here.’”

Caffeine for a Cause will continue all weekend, with the stand opening from 9 a.m. to noon, and again from 3 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.

“It is always a hard pick for nonprofits — there’s a lot of great organizations. But the ladies, what they do and they really commit to this Smile Fairy persona, that really aligns with Seven Brew and our ‘Cultivate Kindness’ motto,” Stoutner said. “We just felt strongly that we align pretty well with them, and they’re people forward, people facing, and we’re the same.”

Let’s Smile provides dental care at 28 physical sites and serves students from 38 schools across Steele, Waseca, Le Sueur, Rice, Dodge and Olmsted counties. The money from Caffeine for a Cause will help provide dental exams and screenings, preventive procedures and follow-up dental restorative treatments to kids up to 19 years old.

“We as an organization are beyond thankful for this opportunity,” Holly Jorgensen, Let’s Smile’s founder and director, said. “They did reach out to us, and it was a happy email. I remember I opened up my email and I read it, and I was thrilled.”

Let’s Smile’s demographic is children with no dental insurance or who are covered with Medicaid.

“What Seven Brew is doing is helping us make sure that we can continue to provide these really critical services to the kids that we’re seeing,” Jorgensen said. “Because if a family has that barrier, they don’t go. We believe so strongly in the power of prevention that we want to make sure that all of our kids that we see get access to dental care.”

As of Oct. 31, the dental clinic saw 1,030 patients for preventive dental hygiene care, and provided $158,549.99 worth of unreimbursed dental care. Similarly, Let’s Smile had 60 total restorative dental treatment encounters as of Oct. 31, and had $23,179.68 worth of unreimbursed dental care.

“We want these kids to thrive and grow up healthy and be able to pay attention in the classroom, be able to play and have fun, and not worry about what’s going on in their mouth,” Jorgensen said. “I can’t even say thank you enough. From the bottom of our heart, we really appreciate everybody’s help. We could not do this alone. We have to have the community help.”

Owatonna’s Seven Brew opens Monday, and its regular hours are 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 5:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.