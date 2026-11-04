Long-awaited animal shelter nears fundraising finish line

The wait for an animal shelter in Steele County has stretched on longer than anyone expected, but the volunteers guiding the project have announced they’re finally close to meeting their goal.

After several years of fundraising, they hope to have the shelter up and running soon. Construction is nearly complete on the facility, which stands next to Lake Chase Dog Park. Steele County Humane Society board members Liane Peterson and Deb Singelstad predicted an opening date early next year.

Although it was originally budgeted at $2 million, repeated delays and soaring construction costs have pushed the actual price tag closer to $2.4 million. More than once, construction has paused to allow fundraising to catch up. They’re currently seeking “a couple hundred thousand” to finish the building, purchase furnishings and fixtures and give them the initial operating funds they need. Singelstad said that even now a handful of large donations could advance the project’s timeline.

“Once we get open, it’s going to be a big asset to Steele County. We’ll be able to house these animals that need help,” she said.

Crews are in the third and final stage of construction, installing ceiling grids, electric fixtures, kennels and other necessities. The remaining to-do list includes floor sealing, furnishings for office space and building catios, outdoor enclosures that will give cats more comfortable living space outside their kennels.

When the Steele County Animal Shelter opens its doors, it will have capacity for 30 to 40 dogs, and 50 to 60 cats.

“Hopefully we will not have that many, there won’t be that many out there that need that help,” Peterson said. “That’s what we could have, though.”

The humane society currently has around six foster homes for dogs and the same for cats. In most cases, they only want foster homes taking in one dog at a time, or the occasional bonded pair, for the safety for the household as well as the animal. They are always at capacity, and have a lengthy waiting list of people who want to surrender animals.

Peterson and Singelstad estimated their organization has several dogs and about a dozen cats in need of homes already on its waiting list. Singelstad said the humane society will continue to use foster homes for dogs that need “a little more TLC” than most, as well as kittens and puppies that have not yet been weaned. These animals benefit from additional socialization with people and may struggle in a typical shelter environment.

On day one, the humane society expects to need three or four employees to run the shelter, including a manager and a staff member overseeing the cat side and dog side. For everything else, they’re seeking volunteers, who must be at least 16 years old. Peterson said they’ve already heard from a number of people interested in volunteering.

Volunteers helping with dogs will be required to complete additional training sessions, as some animals are coming from difficult environments and may have challenging behavioral issues to be aware of.

“We will have to have some training sessions with them so that they know how to approach a dog, the things to do and not do with a dog,” Singelstad said.

They’re also working on finding retired veterinarians in the community who’d be willing to volunteer their services.

Fundraising

Knowing the shelter will need consistent funding streams once it’s open, the humane society has stepped up its fundraising efforts in recent years. In addition to several major fundraisers like the annual chili cook-off, it has also introduced smaller events like a bake sale.

This month, they’re participating in Give to the Max Day with a pasta dinner fundraiser Nov. 19 at Torey’s Restaurant and Bar.

Give to the Max is an annual statewide campaign that encourages Minnesotans to support causes in their communities. Last year, donors contributed $37.8 million for over 6,000 organizations. Early giving is open all month.

The humane society plans to roll out new fundraisers next year, including a winter family carnival in January and a purse bingo night.

Peterson voiced her gratitude to the community for supporting the animal shelter even as the wait dragged on, and to contractor Kurt Welker for working with them to get the shelter built as fundraising allows.

FUNDRAISER

WHEN: 5-8 p.m. Nov. 19

WHERE: Torey’s (208 N Cedar Ave)

Tickets available at Owatonna Shoe, Kottke Jewelers and from humane society board members. $20 for ages 13+, $10 for ages 6-12. Ages 5 and under eat free.

Early giving is open all month. Visit givemn.org/story/SCHS_Pasta-for-a-Shelter for details.