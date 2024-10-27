Huskies edge out victory against Trojans to move on to section championship

Defense has been the strength of the Owatonna Huskies football team this year, and it sure showed Saturday night against the New Prague Trojans in the Section 1AAAAA semifinals.

The Huskies won 19-7 in the regular season when the two teams played each other, and it was another defensive battle Saturday night. This time, the Huskies came out on top at 14-7 to advance to the section championship game.

Owatonna were the ones to strike first on offense, as Hunter Theis threw a 7-yard pass to Blake Fitcher for a touchdown in the first quarter. They were unable to score again in the second and third quarter, as most of the game had the two teams tied at 7 after the Trojans scored a touchdown of their own in the second quarter.

The Huskies were able to pull off the victory though thanks to a game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter. Tristan Graham scored an 11-yard rushing touchdown with 59 seconds left in the game to have Owatonna go up 14-7.

The Trojans got the ball back and still had a little time to work with to potentially tie the game, but Owatonna's defense did their thing and stopped them on fourth down to win the game 14-7.

With the win, Owatonna will move on to the section championship that will take place on Friday night. Owatonna will host Rochester John Marshall.