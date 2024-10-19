Where do the candidates stand: State House Representative District 23B

Incumbent Patricia Mueller (R-Austin) is once again being challenged by Democrat Joseph Pacovsky, of Hayward, to represent the constituents in Minnesota’s State House District 23B.

The district serves a small portion of Steele County, including the city of Blooming Prairie and Blooming Prairie Township.

The Owatonna People’s Press asked the candidates where they stand on some important local and state topics.

Background: In 100 words or less, how are you connected with and/or involved in your district, and/or what local government experience do you have.

Patricia Mueller (R)

Age: 43

Occupation: Educator

Education: Communication Arts and LIterature Education from Winona State University. Masters in Curriculum and Instruction with an emphasis in Literacy from Minnesota State University, Moorhead. Doctorate in Education Leadership from Minnesota STate University, Moorhead.

As a Minnesota native, I moved to Southern Minnesota after I graduated from college and married my husband. While we spent three years teaching in China and five years in Indiana, southern Minnesota was always home- where our friends and family were. I have taught in Blooming Prairie, Owatonna, and Austin.. My husband is a chaplain at a local nursing home and also works in our multicultural community. I am currently the state representative for district 23B and make every effort to be present in the district so my constituents have direct access to their representative for questions and concerns.

Joe Pacovsky (DFL)

Age: 75

Occupation: Farmer, Small Business Owner, Retired Municipal Utility Manager

Education: Graduated from the University of Minnesota with a degree in Mechanical Engineering and from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a graduate degree in Industrial and Management Systems Engineering

I’ve been on the Shell Rock River Watershed District Board of Managers for the past six years. I’m a member of the Austin Chamber Ag Committee. I served two terms on the Freeborn Mower Electric Electric Cooperative Board. Before retiring, I ran the Marshfield, WI Municipal Electric and Water Utility as the Utility Manager for 26 years. There, I negotiated power supply contracts to maintain some of the lowest electric rates. I replaced a coal-fired power plant with a cleaner natural gas-fired turbine. Lastly, I was elected to the American Public Power Association Board of Directors for two terms.

Why are you running, and what are the most significant issues and/or topics you want to address?

Mueller: As a teacher for almost 20 years, I am very focused on education. I want to ensure that more funding actually makes it to the classroom to our teachers and students. The legislature should remove barriers for local school districts to innovate ways to meet the unique needs of their students. Parents should be empowered to find the education that works best for their students. After one party control of the last term, I want to stand up for our local businesses and law enforcement. There was a lot of legislation that was harmful making life more expensive and unsafe. We need to bring balance back to the Minnesota government so our families can grow and prosper through opportunity.

Pacovsky: I am running for the State House because I was born and raised in Minnesota and care deeply about this state. As a father of three and a grandfather of six women, the most pressing issue for me as a candidate is protecting women’s rights. Two local issues I am interested in helping improve are economic development and the related housing affordability crisis. I want to help people with their housing needs, which will also foster economic growth. A housing issue is eliminating application fees for renters to alleviate some financial strain on people trying to find housing. Furthermore, I want to provide state aid and leverage Federal assistance to build or renovate houses in the area.

How will you work across party lines to ensure legislation that benefits your constituents will be supported and passed?

Mueller: This past legislative session was very frustrating because there was no need to compromise with the one party control. With a massive budget and massive tax hikes, many Minnesotans felt silenced. When my voice and bills are ignored, my constituents are ignored. Despite these challenging circumstances, I still found a way to work across party lines because good legislation is often bi-partisan. One bill I authored provided a grant for therapy dogs for first responders. The second was a grant for Riverland to create and teach the water operator and wastewater operator certification program. This demonstrates that I am able and willing to work with all stakeholders and find colleagues on the other side of the aisle to do what is best for Minnesota.

Pacovsky: When I was the Utility Manager of the Marshfield, WI Electric and Water Utility, I negotiated numerous wholesale power supply contracts with investor-owned utilities. The final contract had to be beneficial for both parties. I negotiated with these suppliers to find a solution to provide our customers with long-term, flexible, and affordable power while also considering the needs of the suppliers. If I can negotiate contracts for hundreds of millions of dollars of power with these big companies, I can bargain with my friends in the Republican party to deliver for the people in Minnesota 23B.

What will be your approach to balancing the state budget in terms of reducing spending and/or raising taxes and fees?

Mueller: With one party control, the budget grew 40% in one legislative session. The entire surplus was spent and taxes were raised by 10 Billion dollars. Demographic statistics show that more people left because of high taxes and an unfriendly business environment. This is not sustainable. Legislators must focus on funding core functions of government and roll back overburdensome regulations and taxes. We need to audit our state agencies because there has been over one billion dollars wasted in fraud. This is a sign of bloated bureaucracies that are not accountable to the people. When legislators focus on funding core functions of government and on transparency, our constituents will be served better and have the freedom to pursue opportunities that allow them to grow and prosper.

Pacovsky: The legislature drives the budget process by the requirements of their enacted legislation. I believe sharp legislators should consider the costs of their proposed programs during the legislative process. All agencies and programs must be reviewed during each budget cycle. The current system uses last year’s budget as the baseline for the new year. Zero-based budgeting is an approach that starts the budget from zero each cycle, which allows legislators to evaluate the need for each program during the budget process. If implemented, zero-based budgeting should see fewer instances of government waste. In general, I prefer user fees to using general funds for financing when possible. The people who benefit from a particular service should pay the costs.