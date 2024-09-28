Cementing memories in newsprint, reuniting friends

One of the most common things on display at high school graduations or in any given scrapbook is newspaper clippings, and we are proud to be features frequently in both.

Recently, a man by the name of Gilberto Reis reached out to us to share some of the clippings of the People’s Press he had in his possession… in Brazil.

Gilberto was an exchange student in Owatonna in the ‘70s, and expressed his fond memories of Owatonna, including being interviewed by our own Todd Hale.

What sparked Gilberto to reach out, however, was when he stumbled upon a story we featured in February of Liz Vavra on her 100th birthday. The centenarian shared her story with us and we happily promoted it in the paper, as we frequently do when some reaches such a milestone.

For Gilberto, though, seeing that story online let him know that a woman he was connected with so many years ago was still around and doing well.

Here is the note Gilberto sent us, congratulating us on 150 years documenting memories and reuniting friends:

”That was a good surprise to have found your article of February on the 100th birthday of Mrs. Vavra.

I am Gilberto Reis from Brazil and I was an AFS exchange student in Owatonna in 1973-1974 school year. I can say that that was one of the best years in my life. I still keep in touch with my sister in Owatonna.

It happens that Jim Vavra, Mrs. Vavra’s son, was my best friend at OHS and through him Mrs. Vavra and I became very good friends, so much so that she nicknamed Bert, and I became Bert to everyone.

We corresponded for many many years but lately with changes in E-mail addresses we got lost. But my mother Darlene Bendorf always met her at the church on Sundays and passed me any news on her. Unfortunately my mother Bendorf died about two years ago and I had no more news about Mrs. Vavra.

I am very much happy to have found this article of yours of February and to know that she is very well and still “kicking”... I will try to get acquainted again with Mrs. Vavra.

A fact about Mrs. Vavra and I.

I left Owatonna in July 1974, after the school year, and in 1981 I returned visiting family and friends. I was on vacation from my work in Rio de Janeiro as a Computer Programmer in Mainframe computers, and Mrs. Vavra presented me to some people at Federated Insurance, including at the Data Processing Department, about the possibility of a position in programming for me there, which unfortunately resulted in not having any available at that time.

At least Mrs. Vavra did try it, and I was very happy for that. You see, we were very good friends.

I am attaching some pictures, including from Owatonna People’s Press.

I do not know if Todd Hale is still there at OPP but he interviewed me at that time when he was at KRFO.

Congratulations on Owatonna People’s Press for its 150th birthday, that is something to be celebrated. While I was there on my senior year I used to read the paper, my dad Bendorf was a subscriber.”