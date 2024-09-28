Steele County unveils five-year highway improvement plan

Steele County recently unveiled its five-year highway capital improvement plan, identifying a slate of high priority maintenance and reconstruction projects.

The opportunity for public comment on the plan drew a number of community members, who packed the boardroom of the Steele County Administration to voice their concerns on traffic safety and other issues.

Based on 2022 survey data from the Minnesota Department of Transportation, 90% of Steele County’s road are in good to very good condition. That includes the county road network, which is primarily funded by local sources, and the county state aid highway (CSAH) system, funded by the state. The survey is conducted every two years, and data from 2024 is not available. The previous survey indicated that average pavement quality, although high, has worsened slightly from 2020.

Since 2014, Steele County has funded the county road network with sales tax revenue, which makes up around $3.5 million of the budget annually. Including state aid and other sources such as the wheelage tax, the county has approximately $9.5 million for highway capital improvements a year. That does not include federal grants, or state and township bridge funds, which vary year to year.

“We do not spend any levy in the road construction program here. A large part of that is because we have the local option sales tax. Without that funding, we would certainly have to consider bringing in a county levy to pay for our projects here,” said newly appointed County Engineer Paul Sponholz.

Sponholz, previously the assistant engineer, ascended to the top spot in the Steele County Highway Department following the recent retirement of his predecessor, Greg Ilkka.

Highway plan

Presenting the five-year plan at this week’s Board of Commissioners meeting, Sponholz noted nothing is “set in stone” until the board approves the county’s final 2025 budget in December.

The county has slated a number of highway projects for next year, including reconstruction work at Beaver Lake County Park, replacements of structurally deficient bridges in rural townships including Aurora, Berlin and Meriden, and resurfacing on the frontage road by the Medford Outlet Center, among others.

Beyond next year, the county is eyeing the East Side Corridor Project and improvements at the intersection of County Road 171 and 180 in Havana, which Sponholz called “one of our most hazardous intersections in the county,” in 2026. Also on the docket is a total reconstruction of Main Street between Oak Avenue and Grove Street in 2028, in collaboration with the city of Owatonna.

Sponholz said there is never a lack of projects, and the county has already identified further work to be done in the next 10 to 15 years.

Public comment

On Tuesday, the commissioners heard public comment on the highway plan and held a public hearing on the use of sales tax toward capital highway projects.

Many of these comments centered on the contentious East Side Corridor project, which would construct a north-south route on the east side of Owatonna. The proposal would turn 29th Avenue into a county highway, but residents in the area have repeatedly asked the county to explore an alternate route, arguing the highway would be dangerously close to their homes.

Robert Grant added his voice to that contingent. Although he lives around 200 miles to the north in Nisswa, Grant owns land in Steele County, which his son lives on. Grant expressed concern that the project would eliminate the flood fringe on his land, putting his son’s house in danger of flooding.

He stated he has hired an attorney, and plans to sue the county if that happens.

Danny Iverson, who lives near the Havana intersection Sponholz highlighted as a dangerous area, described a number of close calls he’s experienced due to motorists driving through his yard.

“Somebody’s going to get hurt there, and that somebody was just about me,” he said.

Gale Jorgensen, who identified herself as an online antique seller, took the opportunity to advocate for lower sales taxes during the hearing.

“The more sales we have, the more sales tax you’ll be able to accrue. Somebody would have to do that math on it, but if you understand that principle that’s going to help the whole community,” said Jorgensen.