Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Owatonna People's Press

    Steele County unveils five-year highway improvement plan

    By By JOSH LAFOLLETTE,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03WHbF_0vn6Bfmk00

    Steele County recently unveiled its five-year highway capital improvement plan, identifying a slate of high priority maintenance and reconstruction projects.

    The opportunity for public comment on the plan drew a number of community members, who packed the boardroom of the Steele County Administration to voice their concerns on traffic safety and other issues.

    Based on 2022 survey data from the Minnesota Department of Transportation, 90% of Steele County’s road are in good to very good condition. That includes the county road network, which is primarily funded by local sources, and the county state aid highway (CSAH) system, funded by the state. The survey is conducted every two years, and data from 2024 is not available. The previous survey indicated that average pavement quality, although high, has worsened slightly from 2020.

    Since 2014, Steele County has funded the county road network with sales tax revenue, which makes up around $3.5 million of the budget annually. Including state aid and other sources such as the wheelage tax, the county has approximately $9.5 million for highway capital improvements a year. That does not include federal grants, or state and township bridge funds, which vary year to year.

    “We do not spend any levy in the road construction program here. A large part of that is because we have the local option sales tax. Without that funding, we would certainly have to consider bringing in a county levy to pay for our projects here,” said newly appointed County Engineer Paul Sponholz.

    Sponholz, previously the assistant engineer, ascended to the top spot in the Steele County Highway Department following the recent retirement of his predecessor, Greg Ilkka.

    Highway plan

    Presenting the five-year plan at this week’s Board of Commissioners meeting, Sponholz noted nothing is “set in stone” until the board approves the county’s final 2025 budget in December.

    The county has slated a number of highway projects for next year, including reconstruction work at Beaver Lake County Park, replacements of structurally deficient bridges in rural townships including Aurora, Berlin and Meriden, and resurfacing on the frontage road by the Medford Outlet Center, among others.

    Beyond next year, the county is eyeing the East Side Corridor Project and improvements at the intersection of County Road 171 and 180 in Havana, which Sponholz called “one of our most hazardous intersections in the county,” in 2026. Also on the docket is a total reconstruction of Main Street between Oak Avenue and Grove Street in 2028, in collaboration with the city of Owatonna.

    Sponholz said there is never a lack of projects, and the county has already identified further work to be done in the next 10 to 15 years.

    Public comment

    On Tuesday, the commissioners heard public comment on the highway plan and held a public hearing on the use of sales tax toward capital highway projects.

    Many of these comments centered on the contentious East Side Corridor project, which would construct a north-south route on the east side of Owatonna. The proposal would turn 29th Avenue into a county highway, but residents in the area have repeatedly asked the county to explore an alternate route, arguing the highway would be dangerously close to their homes.

    Robert Grant added his voice to that contingent. Although he lives around 200 miles to the north in Nisswa, Grant owns land in Steele County, which his son lives on. Grant expressed concern that the project would eliminate the flood fringe on his land, putting his son’s house in danger of flooding.

    He stated he has hired an attorney, and plans to sue the county if that happens.

    Danny Iverson, who lives near the Havana intersection Sponholz highlighted as a dangerous area, described a number of close calls he’s experienced due to motorists driving through his yard.

    “Somebody’s going to get hurt there, and that somebody was just about me,” he said.

    Gale Jorgensen, who identified herself as an online antique seller, took the opportunity to advocate for lower sales taxes during the hearing.

    “The more sales we have, the more sales tax you’ll be able to accrue. Somebody would have to do that math on it, but if you understand that principle that’s going to help the whole community,” said Jorgensen.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Female was Hit by Multiple Vehicles and Killed After Jumping from Overpass onto 210 Freeway
    Pain In The Pass15 days ago
    ‘If another tip goes missing, you’re fired’: Cracker Barrel manager accuses worker of stealing tips.
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News13 days ago
    Nationwide Recall Issued for Herbal Supplement
    Uncovering Florida8 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria9 days ago
    Man Arrested After Officers Discover Alligators in Backyard Pool in Marion County
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    24 Nests Confirmed: Record-Breaking Year for Smallest, Rarest Sea Turtle in Florida
    Uncovering Florida16 days ago
    Troopers seek man accused of spending $1,500 on lost debit card
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel19 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post14 days ago
    104-year-old time capsule found during demolition of an old high school in Minnesota
    Upworthy1 day ago
    Chain Restaurant Known for Its 'Perfect' Burger Shut Down After State Inspection in Florida
    Akeena25 days ago
    Man Speeds Through Roadblock, Fires Shots at Deputies, Given $1 Million Bond
    Mississippi News Group14 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz15 days ago
    No one wants to find ants : Server shares warning for customers who order red drinks at restaurant
    NewsNinja3 days ago
    Court rules nearly 98,000 Arizonans whose citizenship hadn’t been confirmed can vote the full ballot
    Arizona Luminaria7 days ago
    Chemically converted THC saps revenue from Colorado’s legal marijuana industry, state says
    Matt Whittaker2 days ago
    Georgia state senators assert power to subpoena after Fulton DA skips investigative hearing
    The Current GA15 days ago
    Fulton judge overturns Georgia secretary of state decision, removes 2 names from presidential ballot
    The Current GA17 days ago
    Officers Stop Unmanned Vessel in Volusia County After Three Teens Thrown Overboard
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    Former West Point Garrison Commander Col. Anthony Bianch Found Not Guilty
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily11 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy