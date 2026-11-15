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🛒 Owatonna Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Full-Time Openings
Owatonna’s retail scene is busy right now, with big national brands hiring for full-time roles. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these are worth a look.
Full Time – Sales Associate, Pro Services (Day)
- Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.
- Location: Owatonna, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15.00 – $15.60 per hour
Help contractors and serious DIYers in the Pro Services area with their building and repair projects. This role comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, tuition assistance, parental leave, and a 10% associate discount.
Full Time – Sales Associate, Flooring (Day)
- Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.
- Location: Owatonna, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15.00 – $15.60 per hour
Focus on the Flooring department, helping customers pick out the right materials and loading product when needed. You get the same strong benefits package as other Lowe’s roles, plus chances to learn trade skills and grow with the company.
Fishing Sales Associate – Full-time
- Employer: Bass Pro Shops
- Location: Owatonna, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15.00 – $17.75 per hour
Perfect if you love the outdoors and talking gear. You’ll help customers choose fishing equipment, keep shelves stocked, and enjoy store discounts, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), paid holidays, vacation, and sick time.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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