Owatonna has a solid mix of hands-on jobs right now, from home projects to trailers and auto work. If you like working with tools and seeing the results of your labor, these are worth a look.

Employer: SanCrest

SanCrest Location: Owatonna, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a small crew installing residential windows while still working with your hands. You’ll handle jobsite setup, quality checks, and final walkthroughs with homeowners, so it’s a good fit if you have window or carpentry experience and like being the go-to person on site.

Employer: Schneider

Location: Owatonna, MN, US

Type: Full-time

Shift/Schedule: 1st shift, Mon–Wed + every other weekend, 6:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

1st shift, Salary: Competitive hourly pay (based on experience)

Work on company trailers doing routine repairs, inspections, and preventive maintenance. This role comes with solid benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, paid holidays, training, and weekend shift differential) and is a good step if you have trailer tech or welding/electrical experience.

Employer: Pure Detailing LLC

Location: Owatonna, MN, US

Type: Part-time/on-call now, potential full-time in spring 2027

Part-time/on-call now, Pay: $17.00–$20.00 per hour (paid training)

Learn window tint and paint protection film from scratch at a local auto detailing shop. This is a good entry point if you’re detail-oriented, like cars, and want a clear path from part-time training now to full-time work later.

If any of these catch your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.