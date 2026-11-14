Owatonna is busy for drivers and techs right now—good mix of home-daily routes, strong pay, and solid benefits. If you’ve got a CDL or wrench skills, this is a nice moment to make a move.

Employer: Schneider

Schneider Location: Owatonna, MN (within 100 miles)

(within 100 miles) Type: Full-time, company driver

Pay: Average $1,460–$1,790 weekly + $10,000 sign-on bonus for experienced drivers ( $7,500 for new drivers)

+ for experienced drivers ( for new drivers) Home time: Weekly

This is a dedicated Costco account with 100% no-touch freight and about 4 loads per week across IA, KS, MN, MO, ND, NE, SD. Mileage + hourly pay, weekly performance pay, paid orientation, PTO after 6 months, and full medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match.

Employer: Schneider

Schneider Location: Owatonna, MN (within 100 miles)

(within 100 miles) Type: Full-time, company driver

Pay: Average $1,600–$1,950 weekly + $10,000 sign-on bonus for experienced drivers ( $7,500 for new drivers)

+ for experienced drivers ( for new drivers) Home time: Weekly

Same dedicated Costco freight as the daytime role, but night driving required and slightly higher average pay. Includes weekly performance pay, paid orientation, PTO after 6 months, tuition reimbursement, and full benefits with 401(k) match.

Employer: Performance Food Group (Performance Foodservice)

Location: Owatonna, MN (dispatch from Rogers, MN)

(dispatch from Rogers, MN) Type: Full-time

Pay: Drivers average about $100,000/year once fully trained

Drivers Schedule: 4-day work week (Mon–Fri window), early mornings, home most days with occasional layovers (hotel + per diem)

Foodservice delivery to restaurants and other customers, with hands-on unloading and customer interaction. Comes with Day 1 health benefits, 401(k) with match, Employee Stock Purchase Plan, PTO, education assistance, and a $12,000 sign-on bonus (terms apply).

Employer: XPO

Location: Owatonna, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $31.39–$38.60 per hour, home daily, day shift

This role keeps you home every day while running a tractor-trailer (including doubles/triples) and doing some loading/unloading. Full health benefits on day one, 401(k) with company match, 9 paid holidays, PTO, sick time, and education assistance.

Employer: Schneider

Location: Owatonna, MN

Type: Full-time, first shift (Wed–Fri & every other weekend, 6:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m. )

(Wed–Fri & every other weekend, ) Pay: Competitive hourly wage (based on experience)

Hands-on shop role doing routine maintenance and repairs on company trailers—tire changes, minor electrical, greasing, and inspections. Includes medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, incentive pay, uniforms, boot discounts, and company-paid training.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get an application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.