📅 Free indoor play space for kids 6 and under in Owatonna

Looking for a way to let little ones burn off energy indoors? The Indoor Play Space at West Hills Tennis & Pickleball Center, 502 Dunnell Drive, Owatonna, MN 55060 is open for children six years and younger.

Use of the space is free, but registration is required and space is limited. Parents or guardians must stay and supervise their children at all times.

Seasonal schedule:

Monday & Wednesday: 9:00–11:00 a.m. and 4:00–6:00 p.m.

9:00–11:00 a.m. and 4:00–6:00 p.m. Tuesday & Thursday: 9:00–10:15 a.m. and 4:00–6:00 p.m.

9:00–10:15 a.m. and 4:00–6:00 p.m. Friday: 9:00–11:00 a.m. and 6:00–8:00 p.m.

9:00–11:00 a.m. and 6:00–8:00 p.m. Saturday: 8:30–10:30 a.m.

8:30–10:30 a.m. Sunday: 1:00–3:00 p.m.

Kids can enjoy soft soccer balls and nets, plus areas for balancing, climbing, jumping, crawling, rolling, and playing on soft floor mats.